Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Game Pakistan vs India Faces Rain Threat

The staff on the ground at Pallekele Stadium are busy fixing the big screens and boards and making sure the covers are in place. But more than the ground, they were keeping a close eye on the dark clouds that were touching the tops of the beautiful mountains. Late rain are threatening to ruin the Asia Cup match between cricket rivals Pakistan and India.

Fans would also be checking weather apps before Thursday’s match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and even more before Saturday’s match between India and Pakistan. Accuweather says that there is a 90% chance of rain, which makes it very unlikely that the match will happen.

On a cloudy day when the sun barely broke through the clouds, the outfield by itself told a story. Due to the heavy rain the night before, the outfield was still so wet on one of the square edges that you could leave a footprint if you went over it.

Even on Tuesday, the weather was the same. On the way from Colombo to Pallekele, it was hard to miss the dark clouds moving quickly towards Kandy, which is only a half-hour drive from the stadium.

Some of the people who sold young coconut on the side of the road started to use umbrellas instead, which was a clear sign of what was to come. Riders of two-wheeled vehicles quickly put on raincoats, and it was hard to find a tuk-tuk that didn’t have its covers rolled down.

Even though the monsoon finally came after a delay, it is rare to play cricket in Sri Lanka in August and September. The SLC, which has a lot of debt, usually avoids this time because it is likely to rain in the evening.

Hambantotta, which is in the south-east corner of the island, has not yet hosted an ODI in September, even though it is one of the island’s most famous sites.

Only one of the 33 ODIs played at the ground took place in September, and only two took place in the last week of August. It doesn’t just happen in Pallekele.

Even Colombo, which will be the site of the Super Four stage and the final, gets a lot of rain in September. It means that the Asia Cup, which is the most important tournament before the World Cup, is basically at the hands of the rain gods.

The R Premadasa Stadium has been having games since 1986, but only 28 of them have been in September. In fact, it has only held nine ODIs this month. This is because the Champions Trophy in 2002 was rained out, which meant that India and Sri Lanka shared the trophy.

The only event played after the first week of September was a tri-series between the hosts, India, and New Zealand.

But if the clouds moved out of the way, it would be a real and symbolic treat for the audience to see. The background of the stadium may not be as pretty as it is in Cape Town or Dharamsala.

Still, this ground is one of the most beautiful in the world. It was built after Sri Lanka Cricket put the historic Asgiriya to rest. It looks almost like a bowl between two mountains.

On either side of the square, there are small concrete buildings and grassy banks that add to the beauty of Sri Lanka’s only working stadium in the hill country.

Since it opened to international cricket in 2009, it has become a permanent venue and is one of only a few on the island that can host all forms. When the Asia Cup comes to the hillside, it brings mixed feelings to a place that depends a lot on guests.

Two important rivalries, Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka and India vs. Pakistan, are about to start up again. Fans are expected to flock to the area, which has many beautiful places to visit, so the tourism industry has been eagerly waiting for the game to start.

Most of the hotels and motels in the area are already full. Most rooms are going for more than normal, and restaurants and other places to eat are stocking up in case they get a big order. They were keeping track of the time, but something unexpected happened or it rained late.

But it is hard to blame the cricket board or the place. As soon as the Asian Cricket Council decided that Sri Lanka would be one of the mixed model Asia Cup hosts, Colombo and Pallekele were not the first choices.

It is known that the SLC wanted the event to take place in Dambulla, a dry area in the middle of the country that doesn’t usually get rain during the time. Only three of the 56 ODIs have been cancelled because of rain, and they happened in August, March, and October.

But the Indian team reportedly refused to play in Dambulla, a place it hasn’t been to since 2010. Pallekele and Colombo then came into the picture.

Many of the people who live there depend on farming and tourists, so the rains have made them happy. Wednesday was the last day of the Poya holiday, and the start of the monsoon gave people even more reasons to party.

But even if it rains, the match between India and Pakistan on Saturday is likely to draw a full house, which gives them more reasons to be happy and welcome visitors.