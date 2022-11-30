FIFA World Cup 2022: USA Beats Iran 1-0 To Reach The Knockout Stage

(CTN NEWS) – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Iran lost to the USA, 1-0, in a widely watched match. The match kept the American team’s hopes alive for a playoff spot.

Iran has never advanced to the World Cup knockout round, where half reduces the original 32 teams to 16.

The U.S. men’s squad has, but progressing to the following stage is a major objective given that the team could not even make the last World Cup four years ago.

WE'RE NOT PACKING OUR BAGS. WE'RE NOT GOING HOME. WE'RE MOVING ON!!!!!!! — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 29, 2022

To advance to the Round of 16, the USA has to defeat Iran. On Saturday, the Americans will play the Netherlands.

Iran advanced to the next Round by needing only a tie after defeating Wales 2-0 earlier in the competition.

Given the poor relations between the United States and Iran, the bigger tournament ramifications for both teams.

Biden returns to microphone to announce U.S. victory over Iran in the World Cup: "USA! USA! That's a big game, man. When I spoke to the coach and the players, I said, 'You can do this.' They went 'eh.' They did it, God love 'em. Anyway, just thought you might want to hear." pic.twitter.com/FAQpEHMi7G — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) November 29, 2022

And the disputes surrounding the continuing human rights protest movement in Iran that has spread to Qatar, Tuesday’s match attracted a lot of attention.

Since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old lady, died while held by the police, hundreds of thousands of Iranians have protested in the streets.

The authoritarian rule has faced its greatest test since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 due to her death and the accompanying protests.

Officials and spectators were also keeping an eye out for any potential clashes between Iranian supporters of the U.S. administration and the domestic protest movement.

Pro-government supporters reportedly harassed demonstrators outside one of the stadiums earlier in the tournament.

https://twitter.com/Pickswise/status/1597701994327801858?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1597701994327801858%7Ctwgr%5E5bc743be26b1e55806d58b21d2162861ab72e6f2%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxsports.com%2Fstories%2Fsoccer%2Fworld-cup-2022-live-social-reaction-united-states-faces-iran-in-must-win-match

Before the game on Tuesday, groups of friendly Iranian and American supporters yelled insults at one another outside Al Thumama Stadium.

Fans coming to the stadium to see the game in person were made aware of the strong security presence, which most likely prevented any problems.

As soon as the game started, the roughly 44,000 spectators in the stadium filled the air with a cacophony of noise and cheers, giving the impression that there were twice as many people there.

Christian Pulisic of the American squad scored the game’s sole goal in the 38th minute, charging (quite literally) into the goal and risking his own body in the process.

The goal temporarily energized the fans, but when Pulisic struggled to stand and eventually needed assistance leaving the field, the noise level dropped.

https://twitter.com/USMNT/status/1597678875047518210?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1597678875047518210%7Ctwgr%5E5cdfa05cf9c1f3cab941e83869569468ad698f2b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.usatoday.com%2Fstory%2Fsports%2Fsoccer%2Fworldcup%2F2022%2F11%2F29%2Fusmnt-beats-iran-world-cup-christian-pulisic-goal%2F10797977002%2F

Brenden Aaronson replaced him after being forced to leave the game due to an abdominal ailment.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | USA vs. Iran 1-0 | Match Highlights

