A Winner-Takes-All World Cup Match Pits Iran Against The USMNT After Days Of Jibes

(CTN News) – There’s already a knockout stage for the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) at the World Cup after days of political tensions and off-pitch jibes between countries – no less than a win on Tuesday against Iran in a winner-takes-all game.

Both teams will advance to the round of 16 in Qatar 2022, and for the United States Men’s National Team, even a draw would result in elimination.

Due to the Iranian takeover of the American Embassy in November 1979 following the country’s Islamic Revolution, the match will be charged with political tension. The two countries have not had formal diplomatic relations since April 1980.

Prior to the game, Iranian state media called for the US to be kicked out of the 2022 World Cup. This was after US Soccer changed Iran’s flag on its social media accounts to demonstrate support for Iranian protesters.

The US Soccer Federation told that it wanted to change the official flag for 24 hours as a show of support for Iranian women who are fighting for basic human rights. Although, it did plan to return to the official flag after 24 hours.

It is the nature of soccer that you meet so many different people from around the world and you are united by a common love for the game,” Be halter told World Cup reporters following England’s victory.

As I see it, the game is hotly contested due to the fact that both teams are interested in advancing to the next round, not for political reasons.

As soccer players, we will compete, and they will compete, and that’s all there is to it.”

In a press conference on Monday, Iran coach Carlos Queiroz claimed that the United States Men’s National Team was the best team in their World Cup group. However, he did not shy away from thinly veiled criticism.

We have solidarity with all the causes you mention. This is regardless of whether you are talking about human rights, racism, or shootings that occur in schools that result in the death of children. We are here to bring smiles to everyone for at least 90 minutes. That is our mission,” he said.

As of now, the USMNT has drawn both of its matches – 1-1 against Wales after letting a late lead slip, and 0-0 against an England team loaded with stars.

In that game, the US had many bright spots.

As a result of switching to a 4-4-2 formation, it displayed tactical flexibility, which resulted in the first shutout of an European opponent at the World Cup since 1950.

In midfield, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, and Weston McKennie outplayed their English counterparts, while Christian Pulisic provided the creative playmaker his team needed.

As reported by Reuters, World Cup Iran coach Carlos Queiroz said after the Wales game,

“We now need to ensure that we are good enough to proceed to the second round.”

As we saw against Wales, the US team is equally impressive.

We begin our preparation by getting a good night’s sleep, refreshing our minds, and putting all complementary and garbage things out of our minds. This will enable us to focus on our objective, which is giving this gift to Iranian fans.

In the wake of widespread protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died after being detained by Iran’s morality police, World Cup allegedly for not adhering to the country’s conservative dress code, Iran is participating in the tournament under the shadow of domestic turmoil. Iran’s security forces have responded violently to the protests.

According to a source involved with the security of the games this week, the families of Iranian players have been threatened with imprisonment and torture if they do not “behave” ahead of Tuesday’s game against the USA.

