FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana Beats Korea 3-2 After Wild Second Half

(CTN NEWS) – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Ghana defeated South Korea in a thrilling game full of surprises in front of a boisterous crowd at Education City Stadium in Qatar.

Mohammed Salisu of Southampton and Mohammed Kudus of Ajax scored goals during 10 minutes in the first half to give the African team a 2-0 lead.

While Korea pushed for an early goal, Ghana’s defense refused to break, and its fans were energetic.

However, a South Korea comeback after the break quieted Ghana fans’ boisterous celebrations at halftime.

Cho Gue-sung, the top scorer in his home league, leveled the score after 61 minutes with two incredible headers in three minutes.

But when he slammed in Ghana’s third goal to break South Korea’s hearts, the brilliant Kudus gave a final twist after neatly heading in Jordan Ayew’s cross in the first half.

Chances kept coming South Korea’s way as they sought a second equalizer, but Ghana held on despite adding 10 minutes of extra time.

At the final whistle, there were emotional scenes as many South Korean players collapsed to the ground.

Manager Paulo Bento was also dismissed for arguing with English referee Anthony Taylor about why a corner could not be taken after 10 minutes had passed.

After the game, assistant coach Sergio Costa remarked, “We had the potential to get a corner kick, but the referee took that opportunity away from us.”

“I was there when Paulo [Bento] responded, and he didn’t say anything to the incorrect referee. It was a response from someone who felt the match’s conclusion lacked justice.

“It is understandable for someone who tried their hardest to win to feel this way. We may experience sadness and a sense of injustice. We sacrificed our souls on the field.”

As spectators in the stands screamed whistles and danced in celebration, jubilant Ghana substitutes, on the other hand, ran onto the field to celebrate.

South Korea’s next opponent is Portugal, thus, this defeat seems momentous, whereas Ghana, who was unfortunate to lose to Portugal, will play Uruguay knowing that a win or a draw will advance them to the round of 16.

From start to finish, the game was frantic, with both teams experiencing brief pressure but never taking the lead for good.

A Dramatic End To A Key Match In Group H

South Korea got off to a fast start, winning a lot of corners and frequently putting star forward Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur in possession of the ball.

He was involved in a struggle down the left wing with promising Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey, but Ghana played solid defense and constrained South Korea‘s opportunities.

Then Ghana scored twice in ten minutes, and a comeback seemed unlikely when Bento’s team trudged off at halftime.

After 24 minutes, Salisu of Southampton seized on a scramble in the area to poke in the opening goal before Kudus flicked on Ayew’s pass and ran hysterically to the corner flag.

Gue-sung, though, suddenly had South Korean supporters on their feet and some even on the verge of tears as two outstanding headers tied the game and temporarily quieted the dancing Ghana fans.

South Korea had the advantage of momentum, but Kudus broke through with a third and decisive goal after teammate Inaki Williams had missed a left-side cross.

South Korea rushed forward in the last minutes, and Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi made multiple saves to no effect.

The scenes at the end of the game demonstrated the significance of the outcome for both teams; however, the full impact won’t be realized until after Monday’s late Group H game between Uruguay and Portugal.

“The second half was a complete departure. We had possession, control, and scoring opportunities, but the final score was wholly unfair, said Costa of South Korea.

“Even a tie would not have been equitable. We deserved to win. We should feel proud of our accomplishments, and the next game will feature us.”

FIFA World Cup 2022|S.Korea vs. Ghana 2-3 |Highlights

