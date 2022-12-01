At the FIFA 2022 World Cup, France Lost To Tunisia As Deschamps Tests Camavinga At Left Back

(CTN News) – Tunisia ended France’s winning streak at the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday after the Eagles of Carthage defeated them 1-0 at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Jalel Kadri’s side scored only one goal of the game before the hour mark, but Australia’s 1-0 victory over Denmark proved insufficient for Jahbi Khazri’s side.

Didier Deschamps heavily rotated his side for this match in order to keep his key performers fresh heading into the knockout round. In this match, Daschamps gave minutes to many of his reserve players, including Kylian Mbappe, Adrien Rabiot, and Griezmann.

Axel Disasi made his international debut during the FIFA 2022 World Cup, becoming the first French player to make his debut during a FIFA 2022 World Cup since 1966. Steve Mandanda broke Bernard Lama’s 22-year record as the oldest player for Les Bleus at nearly 38 years of age.

The defending champions found it difficult from the start, with Eduardo Camavinga struggling in a makeshift left back position without Theo Hernandez, and Tunisia threatened to win.

Inside the first 10 minutes, Nader Ghandri had a header ruled out for offside. However, that was not the only opportunity they had as the North Africans were roared on by a large contingent.

At halftime, Deschamps did not address his team’s shortcomings, and the Tunisians continued to pose a threat as the French played at an insipid pace.

As a result, it was no surprise that Khazri opened the Eagles of Carthage’s scoring just before the hour mark after being played in by Aissa Laidouni. Despite Tunisia’s early goal, Australia took the lead within minutes of the Montpellier man’s strike.

Despite the mixed feelings, Kadri expressed his joy at beating a team such as France. We can be proud and leave with our heads high, but it is a bitter victory.

The loss to France and the failure to reach the last 16 were our fault. I said that nothing is impossible. We have been able to defeat the world champions. Our efficiency has been demonstrated, and we put forth our most sincere effort. As a team, we worked together to achieve these four points. While it wasn’t easy, we left with much pride and honour.”

Khazri, like Breel Embolo before him, scored for his adopted country of birth against his country of birth. FIFA 2022 World Cup As a result, Deschamps sent on Mbappe, Rabiot, Griezmann, William Saliba, and Ousmane Dembele in search of an equalizer. FIFA 2022 World Cup However, it was not sufficient to lift Les Bleus from their mediocre performance.

Antoine Griezmann had a goal at the death ruled off by VAR, and given how few chances they created, it was hardly deserved. Despite winning Group D, no one expected the French to lose their unbeaten record and finish level on points with the Socceroos.

Even though Tunisia was pleased to defeat France on the international stage, FIFA 2022 World Cup they will be bitterly disappointed that their loss to the Australians cost them a place in the knockout phase.

In spite of their individual brilliance, however, the French failed to demonstrate that they are at the point where they should be considered favorites to defend their title.

With Mbappe, Griezmann, Rabiot, and Dembele absent from the start, Deschamps’ team appears to be mediocre at best.

