FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal Beats Uruguay 2-0 To Reach The Last 16

Published

2 hours ago

on

FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal Beat Uruguay 2-0 To Reach The Last 16

(CTN NEWS) – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal defeated Uruguay 2-0 on Monday to go to the World Cup knockout round, joining France and Brazil.

Before Cristiano Ronaldo rose to head the ball and celebrated the goal as the Europeans had controlled possession before Fernandes’ cross flew past Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet in the 54th minute.

After a video review resulted in a penalty being given for handball, Fernandes scored the second goal in overtime.

Rodrigo Bentancur ran past three opponents, but his effort was well saved. Maxi Gomez struck the post, and Luis Suarez shot into the side netting.

Uruguay, who had eliminated Portugal from the 2018 World Cup, will regret a series of chances on the break.

Portugal’s second victory in as many games propelled them to the top of Group H with six points and into the round of 16.

To advance out of their group, Uruguay, tied with Ghana by one point, must defeat Ghana in their final match.

FIFA World Cup 2022 |Portugal vs Uruguay 2-0| Match Highlights

