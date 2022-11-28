Connect with us

Fifa World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Switzerland Kick-off Time, TV Coverage & Live Stream Details
Fifa World Cup

Published

21 seconds ago

on

FIFA World Cup 2022 Brazil vs Switzerland Kick-off Time, TV Coverage & Live Stream Details

(CTN News) – The second FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Switzerland will occur on November 28. Each has three points after winning their opening games in the competition. The Swiss team defeated Cameroon 1-0, while Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0.

What TV Channel can I watch Brazil vs Switzerland’s FIFA World Cup game from the United States in 2022?

Brazil and Switzerland’s World Cup match will be contested on November 28 at Stadium 974 at 10:00 (CDT), and it will be live-broadcast on FOX.

If you’d rather, you can also legally stream the game on websites like YouTube TV, Vidgo, Sling TV, Peacock TV, Fubo, and Vidgo.

Must Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi Shines as Argentina Beat Mexico 2-0

More Livestream Options:

What time does the Brazil Vs Switzerland 2022 FIFA World Cup game begin?

As usual, your location will determine when the game begins. The most typical kick-off timings are shown here to make things easier for you:

  • Qatar Time:19:00
  • Central Standard Time (CDT): 10:00
  • East Coast Time (ET): 11:00
  • Pacific Time (PT): 8:00
  • UK Time (GMT): 16:00

Do you want to follow along if you can’t see it live? Don’t worry; FIFA will stream the game live, Brazil Vs Switzerland, with English commentary. Follow the preview and the most recent game updates in English starting two hours before the game.

Additionally, you can read the whole report and the finest players’ post-game remarks after the game.

What is Brazils squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

The following athletes were recalled by Brazil and coach Tite for the Qatar 2022 World Cup:
  • Goalkeepers: Ederson, Alisson, Weverton
  • Defenders: Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Danilo, Daniel Alves, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles
  • Midfieldiers: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta.
  • Forwards: Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar Jr, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

What is Switzerland’s squad for the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup?

Switzerland and head coach Lmurat Yakin selected the following players for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar:

  • Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Philipp Kohn, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer
  • Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar, Silvan Widmer
  • Midfieldiers: Granit Xhaka, Edimilson Fernandes, Fabian Frei, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Fabian Rieder, Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Renato Steffen, Denis Zakaria, Michel Aebischer
  • Forwards: Breel Embolo, Christian Fassnacht, Noah Okafor, Haris Seferovic, Ruben Vargas

