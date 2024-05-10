Migrating data across smartphones of different operating systems is challenging. Therefore, this article will simplify how to move data from iPhone to Android through the top 5 ways.

How To Move Data From iPhone to Android | Top 5 Ways

The choice of smartphones depends on users’ preferences, budget constraints, and diverse use cases. If you are an iPhone user but switching to an Android due to its better battery life, your major concern can be how to transfer data from iPhone to Android.

If so, this article has the most straightforward solutions to securely migrate your data wirelessly. To learn their stepwise operations, you should delve into this guide and enjoy Android’s features after transferring data.

Way 1. Move data from iPhone to Android via Wondershare MobileTrans

Instead of choosing complex ways, you can use Wondershare MobileTrans to move data from iPhone to Android. This incredible tool has countless capabilities to solve your migrating data issues in the fastest way possible. MobileTrans is a secure and safe toolbox that supports many phones manufactured by different mobile companies. The main advantage of using this tool is that you erase the data from the target device.

Moreover, this iPhone-to-Android transfer app allows you to shift your data without overwriting any existing data on the other device. Moreover, Wondershare MobileTrans is compatible with almost every version of Windows and macOS to give you exceptional performance. To use this tool to learn how to transfer data from iPhone to Android, follow the step-by-step guide mentioned below:

Step 1: Launch Wondershare MobileTrans Toolkit on Your Computer

Download and install the latest version of Wondershare MobileTrans from its official website. After launching this phone transfer toolkit, click the “Phone Transfer” tab from the tool’s main screen, select the “Phone to Phone” function, and connect both devices to the computer using their respective USB cables.

Step 2: Choose the Data to Transfer on Android

Following that, you will see a list of data you want to move without compatibility issues. After setting the Source and Destination phone, choose the required data you want to transfer and click the “Start” button. In addition, you can remove any existing data on your Android phone by enabling “Clear data before Copy.”

Way 2. Send data from iPhone to Android by MobileTrans App

Wondershare presents the MobileTrans app to facilitate data transfer through mobile devices. This app lets you quickly move music, messages, documents, and many more from iPhone to Android. Moreover, you can wirelessly smoothen your migration process with high speed and no cellular data usage.

MobileTrans app also allows you to transfer between phones and tablets, and there is no need to factory reset your device to move your data. Additionally, this powerful tool supports all smartphone brands, so you can transfer files without compatibility issues. This app also allows you to move data synchronized on your iCloud. Here is a stepwise guide showing how to transfer data from iPhone to Android.

Step 1: Access the MobileTrans App and Explore File Transfer

Access the iPhone and download the latest version of the MobileTrans app. Now, launch the app and select the “Phon Transfer” tab from the bottom of the screen. Continue tapping “Phone to Phone ” and then choose “Old Phone” followed by “Android.”

Step 2: Scan the QR Code to Move the Data

Head to Android to access the MobileTrans app and proceed to the “Phone Transfer” tab. Then, press “Phone Transfer” and the “New Phone” option from the next screen. Afterward, scan the QR code, and both devices will be connected. Later, choose the data you want to move from iPhone to Android and press the “Send” button. This will start the data migration from iPhone to Android.

Way 3. Transfer data from iPhone to Android using Samsung Smart Switch

If you are looking for an efficient data-transfer system, consider Samsung Smart Switch. Since Samsung powers this compelling technology, users can wirelessly move data from iPhone to Android. Utilizing this tool will handle everything if you need to transfer your contacts, schedule, notes, etc.

Apart from migrating data, the Smart Switch can also create backups on your computer, including calls, messages, apps, and many more. With this feature, you can also move the data like themes and settings of your Galaxy wearable and maintain the personalization of your device. Resolve your query on how to transfer from iPhone to Android with Smart Switch by following the instructions below:

Step 1: To start the process, access the Smart Switch app from the iPhone, press “Continue,” and allow permission required by the application. Tap “Let’s go” and tap “Transfer Wirelessly” to obtain a QR code scanner on your screen. However, connecting your iPhone and Samsung wirelessly will only allow you to transfer basic data, which is not the case if you connect them using a USB wire.

Step 2: Head to the Android device, access the Samsung Smart Switch, and press “Receive Data” from the “Transfer your data” screen. Then, choose “iPhone/iPod” and tap “Transfer wirelessly.” From the next window, a QR code will appear.

Step 3: Now, again, access your iPhone and scan the QR code obtained on Android. Afterward, press “Join” to connect with the same Wi-Fi connection. Now, wait a moment, checkmark the required data, and hit the “Transfer” button.

Way 4. Migrate data from iPhone to Android with Dropbox

Among the cloud storage services, Dropbox is a well-known platform that uses a syncing approach to transfer data across devices. Besides, it creates a backup for your pictures, documents, and videos of all formats, which you can share with family and friends via URL. For professionals, it offers up to 1TB of storage with a paid subscription and keeps important data stored as long as you wish.

Its preferability is cross-compatibility, which means Android, iPhone, macOS, Windows, and web browser users can share their data. Additionally, it allows you to make the uploaded files accessible offline and star them to easily locate later. If you want to learn how to transfer information from iPhone to Android using Dropbox, the following steps are given:

Step 1: Access Dropbox on your iPhone and Android phone to sign in with the same credentials. Then, tap the “+ (Add)” icon from the bottom of the screen and obtain an extended list. Using it, select “Upload Photos” to migrate media and choose “Create or Upload Files” to send documents. Once you pick data to transfer, tap the “Add” option to upload it to your account for automatic syncing.

Step 2: Access the Dropbox app on your Android phone to locate the synced data and touch the “Three Dots” icon on them. Finally, press the “Save to Device” option from the dropup menu to download the data in your Android storage.

Way 5. Move data from iPhone to Android with WeTransfer App

It’s a dedicated file-sharing application that is available on Android, iPhone, and Web to migrate data of up to 200 GB. Regarding security, it facilitates built-in security features and password-protected file encryption capabilities to keep your confidential data safe and secure. In addition, this user-friendly toolkit aims to elevate team collaboration with larger file-size transfer support.

However, it takes longer to migrate data when the files are larger, which can cause frustration. Anyhow, let’s learn how it works through the following steps addressing how to switch data from Android to iPhone.

Step 1: Install the WeTransfer app on your iPhone through the App Store and sign in using your credentials. Then, tap the “Send” option from the bottom bar and press the “Create Transfer” button. Following that, hit the “Upload Files” option and choose the “Browse” or “Photos & Video Library” option from the list.

Step 2: Next, pick the data you wish to transfer and use the “Transfer” button to access the “Share” button. Now, you can share the generated link with the Android phone to transfer the data.

Step 3: Use the Play Store and download WeTransfer on your Android smartphone to set up with credentials. Later, tap the link that you received from the iPhone and navigate to the screen displaying the received data. Finally, press the “Download” icon from the top of the screen to save data successfully on Android.

Wrapping Up

In short, we have provided top methods to move your data from iPhone to Android. Also, we have demonstrated a step-by-step guide to performing data migration wirelessly. Among such methods, Wondershare MobileTrans proves a high-speed transfer approach, and one can also try the MobileTrans App to move data securely and more safely.

