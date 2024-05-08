EPFO Is Considering Its Options After The HC’s Foreign Laborer Ruling.

(CTN News) – The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) made an announcement on Tuesday that it is “actively evaluating the course of action” in response to the verdict handed down by the Karnataka High Court regarding international workers who are covered by its pension and provident fund plans.

It is important to note that the court ruling which has been handed down by the court has prompted this announcement to be made.

There was a recent ruling that was handed down by the Karnataka High Court, which is one of the most regarded courts on a national scale, and that ruling has gotten national attention.In this case, the Employment and Pensions Fund of India (EPFO) has accepted the verdict that was delivered.

Throughout the ruling, a reference is made to the specific requirements that must be met by International Workers in order to be able to work within the country and meet the eligibility requirements.

In Paragraph 83 of the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme EPFO ,

Which was established in 1952, and in Paragraph 43A of the Employees’ Pension Scheme, which was established in 1995, these prerequisites were clearly laid out for the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme to be successful.In the United States, these two schemes were both founded in the late 1880s and early 1900s.

It has been determined in accordance with the provisions of Article 14 of the Constitution that these sections contradicted the precedents that had been established in the court system as a consequence of the law.

As stated in an official statement, the European Public Service Organization (EPFO) is currently studying the course of action that will be taken in response to this ruling in order to determine the proper course of action to be adopted. There is currently a test being conducted as part of this examination.

The Indian Government has agreements in place regarding social security with the governments of twenty-one other countries.

For the time being, these agreements are legally binding in the states where they have been signed.As a result of the nature of these agreements, they are reciprocal in nature, and as a consequence, workers from these countries will also continue to be eligible for social security coverage as a result of these agreements.

In accordance with the explanation that was provided by EPFO,

The continuity of social security coverage is maintained for nationals of these countries who take up employment in territorial regions of the other country.

These agreements are being formed with the purpose of guaranteeing that people who are engaged in employment overseas continue to get social security coverage without any disruptions while they are working abroad.

The exploitation of the demographic dividend and the development of international mobility are two major issues that are of high importance for India; therefore, these accords are very important for India due to the relevance of the issues that they address on a global scale.

The Employees Provident Fund institution (EPFO) is the institution in India that is responsible for carrying out the practical aspects of social security commitments, as stated in the statement. This is the body that is liable for providing social security benefits.

