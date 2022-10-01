Bypass Geo-blocking to Stream NFL From Anywhere

The NFL is finally back and the action on the field is second to none. If you’ve been missing out on the greatest American Football league in the world, you need to make sure to tune into some of the best NFL live streams on the internet!

The problem though is that you might run into geo-blocking if you’re trying to watch the NFL from outside of the United States. It’s the main reason why many people are struggling to catch all the exhilarating action this season. But, did you know that there is a way that you can watch NFL from anywhere in the world?

All you need to do is learn how to change your device’s location, and then you can access any NFL live streams no matter where you are in the world. If you’re not sure how to do that, keep reading to find out how anyone can change their device’s location and bypass the frustrating geo-blocking restrictions that are holding you back from watching the NFL action live.

Why NFL Streams Are Often Blocked

If you’ve ever looked for some NFL streams to watch the game online, you may have noticed that many of them are blocked, especially if you’re trying to access them from outside of the United States.

Media companies need to pay tons of money just to secure broadcasting and streaming rights from the NFL. Sling with this contract comes a strict set of rules that the media companies need to stick to. One of these rules is that they can only broadcast the games in specific regions or countries around the world, and even specific states in the US.

So, when you try to access the stream from a region that hasn’t been approved, you’ll be met with that annoying error message that says: “the content you are trying to access is not available in your region”.

You might be wondering how a website could even tell that you’re accessing it from a region that hasn’t been approved. Websites will use your device’s IP address to pinpoint your physical location. An IP address is simply a unique string of numbers that is used to identify your device on your internet. One of an IP address’s main functions is to provide websites with information about your location — mainly so that they can send you targeted ads based on local businesses in your area.

How to Use a VPN

So, if you could change this IP address to one in a different country or city around the world, you could trick websites into thinking that you are accessing them from somewhere else. It might sound like a difficult and complex thing to do, but in reality, you don’t even need any technical knowledge or expertise to change your device’s IP address — all you need is a virtual private network.

You might know it better as a VPN, but this cybersecurity tool has become essential! VPNs are primarily used to encrypt your internet connection, which will prevent anyone else from seeing what you are doing on your device while you’re browsing the internet. VPNs are so powerful that they can even mask your internet activity from the government and your internet service provider.

But, what we’re here for is the ability to change your IP address, and your device’s “virtual location” at the click of a button. VPNs allow you to connect to secure global servers in other countries or cities around the world. In doing so, your real IP address will be masked from the website you are trying to access, and your device will adopt the IP address of the server that you are connected to instead.

For example, if you’re in Germany, all you need to do is launch your VPN and connect to a global server in a US city. Once you’re connected, your device will be accessing the internet as if it was physically located in the US, even if you’re not. This will allow you to bypass geo-blocking and tune into the best NFL live streams.

Choosing the Right VPN

But, it’s not as simple as just installing any old VPN on your device. These tools are all unique and each one has its strengths and weaknesses. It’s important to do thorough research on each VPN before you install it onto your device. When it comes to live streaming NFL games, you want to use a VPN that has excellent connection speeds and a wide variety of US servers to choose from.

But, the most important rule of all is to avoid free VPNs. You might want to opt for a free VPN over a premium VPN, but you will regret it once you try to start up your live stream. Free VPNs come with tons of drawbacks including slower connection speeds, less security, more ads, daily data limits, and even fewer global servers to choose from.

