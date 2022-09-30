Connect with us

Kim Mulkey was criticized for refusing to comment on Britney Griner's Russian detention
Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Kim Mulkey

(CTN News) – Coach Kim Mulkey, who coached Brittney Griner at Baylor University for four years, has faced criticism for holding a media conference earlier this week without commenting on her former player’s arrest.

Kim Mulkey was asked by a journalist, “I just want to know your thoughts on Brittney Griner’s case.”. He was interrupted by the now Louisiana State University coach’s abrupt response, “and you won’t.”

The lack of sympathy Kim Mulkey showed for the pro basketball star’s plight has outraged many.

As Queen Egbo tweeted, “A player who built Baylor, won two national championships, and racked up a 400-0 record during his career. However, her former coach refuses to offer any support or say anything. When choosing schools, keep that in mind.”

Egbo’s former Baylor teammate Chloe Jackson tweeted, “And I will say it again.”. “It’s amazing what silence can say.”.”

While Mulkey has remained fairly silent publicly regarding Griner, she did speak about him when she appeared on Tiger Rag Radio in June.

Mulkey follows the national media, just as you do, in terms of what’s going on in the world. As far as public comments are concerned, I don’t make any. Your main concern is that everyone comes home safely, so that’s a personal matter.

It is my prayer that Brittney will be ok. It is imperative to me that she returns home safely. There are many people who speak out on her behalf, and those of us who don’t necessarily speak publicly about it are certainly praying for her.”

At Baylor University, Griner and Mulkey were extremely successful together. In her junior year, Griner had a 40-0 record and was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player. She was also named AP Player of the Year and Wade Trophy Player of the Year.

During her four years at Baylor, Griner led the team to 131 wins, four Sweet 16s, three Elite Eights, two Final Fours and a national championship.

As a result, she became arguably the most dominant player in the history of the university. This is after breaking the NCAA record for blocks, winning Top Athlete Rank, and setting the record for most blocks.

