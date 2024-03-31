Connect with us

Barnes' Brace Caps Newcastle's Comeback Victory Over West Ham
(CTN News) – Harvey Barnes’ late double sealed a dramatic 4-3 victory for Newcastle against West Ham on Saturday.

Despite Alexander Isak’s early penalty, Michail Antonio and Mohammed Kudus scored before halftime to give Eddie Howe’s side a 3-1 lead.

Newcastle looked destined for another dispiriting loss when Jarrod Bowen scored West Ham’s third after the break. A second penalty by Isak gave the Magpies hope, and Barnes equalised before snatching the winner in the 90th minute. Anthony Gordon was sent off for a second booking in stoppage-time, but Newcastle won anyway.

When Barnes scored his second goal, Howe’s relief could be seen as he raced down the touchline in celebration.

After finishing in the top four last year, Saudi owners would have expected much better from their team. However, Newcastle’s second win in seven games in all competitions offered hope that Easter might be the turning point for Howe’s team.

Following a result that will only lead to more criticism of David Moyes from West Ham’s fans, the club sits one point behind Newcastle. Vladimir Coufal contributed to opening in the sixth minute.

After Coufal’s reckless challenge on Gordon, Isak fired a penalty past Alphonse Areola.

Despite already missing players worth £250 million ($315 million) due to injuries or suspensions, Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles limped off in the 17th minute.

A Newcastle comeback

Antonio broke Newcastle’s creaky offside trap in the 21st minute, exploiting the uncertainty caused by defensive reshuffle.

In acres of space, Antonio made no mistake with his clinical finish from 12 yards after accelerating onto Lucas Paqueta’s lofted pass.

Kudus was unmarked inside the area when Bowen teed him up for an unstoppable strike that Dubravka could only push into the top corner.

Play was not stopped for an injury to Fabian Schar, but the goal stood. Bowen scored West Ham’s third goal in the 48th minute to add insult to injury. Kudus ignited a counter-attack with a superb long pass to Bowen, who ran to the edge of the area before drilling low past Dubravka.

As a result, Newcastle’s woes were compounded as Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, and Miguel Almiron all suffered injuries. However, Kalvin Phillips handed a lifeline when his nightmare loan from Manchester City took another turn for the worse.

The 77th minute penalty that Isak scored was awarded after Phillips committed an unnecessary foul on Gordon.

Six minutes later, Newcastle equalized when Barnes surged forward to slot a cool finish past substitute Lukasz Fabianski. Barnes sealed the comeback in the 90th minute with a brilliant curling strike from the edge of the area.

Gordon’s red card ensured a tense finish, but Newcastle held on.

