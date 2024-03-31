Connect with us

Sports

Kim Mulkey Doesn't Want To Read Her Career Profile In The Washington Post
Advertisement

Sports

Barnes' Brace Caps Newcastle's Comeback Victory Over West Ham

Sports

Braves Beat Phillies 9-3 In Eighth Inning To Begin Defense Of NL East Title

Sports

UConn Announces New Programs, Facilities, And Campus Expansions In Hartford 

Sports

Opening Day Saw The Yankees Defeat The Astros In A Thrilling Comeback

Gaming Sports

Cricket Betting on 1xBet: A Deep Dive into Odds and Markets

Sports

Panthers Sign Jadeveon Clowney To a 2-Year, $20 Million Deal

Sports

Sale Of Minnesota Timberwolves To Alex Rodriguez And Marc Lore Fails

Sports

Free Agent Dak Prescott's Top 7 Landing Spots In 2025: Dallas Cowboys

Sports

Shohei Ohtani Says He Never Bets On Sports, But Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Lied

Sports

Donte DiVincenzo Hits Record 11 Tries As Knicks Beat Pistons

Sports

In Response To NFLPA Objections, The NFL Bans 'Hip-Drop' Tackles

Sports

Lakers Defeat Pacers 150-145 Behind Anthony Davis' 36 Points

Sports

Duke Rallies From 16-Point Deficit To Beat Ohio State 75-63 Thanks To Richardson

Sports

Barcelona's Joao Cancelo Rips Manchester City, Pep Guardiola For Being Ungrateful

Sports

3-Seed UConn Women's Basketball Beats 14-Seed Jackson State 86-64

Sports

Pacers Beat Warriors 123-111 Behind Haliburton And Siakam

Sports

Wisconsin Volleyball Team Leaked an Uncensored Photo Link!

Sports

Telugu Warriors Get A Boost From Babu88

Sports

March Madness Brackets Are Crushed By Kentucky's Loss To Unheralded Oakland

Sports

Kim Mulkey Doesn’t Want To Read Her Career Profile In The Washington Post

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

29 seconds ago

on

Kim Mulkey Doesn't Want To Read Her Career Profile In The Washington Post

(CTN News) – An article about LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey was published in The Washington Post on Saturday.

The hit piece Kim Mulkey expected, Kent Babb’s feature detailed the events and people that influenced the extremely successful coach. He has won four national championships.

Legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt showed her that it was possible to excel at basketball while also raising a family, incorporating her children into her coaching career.

Kim Mulkey insists, however, that she will not read the feature, regardless of whether or not it contains anything she considers objectionable.

Kim Mulkey asked ESPN’s Holly Rowe, “Are you surprised by the timing of this announcement?” prior to the Tigers’ Sweet 16 matchup with UCLA on Saturday. I have not read the document, and I am not sure if I will read it in the future. I will leave that decision up to my legal counsel.

Mulkey warned the Washington Post before the article was published that she would sue the newspaper if it ran an inaccurate article about her.

In response to the coach’s concern that the piece would be unflattering, Babb explained that she had spoken with disgruntled former players who might have bad things to say about her.

Niemann, who played for Kim Mulkey at Baylor from 2003-05, said she wanted to transfer because she felt uncomfortable on campus as a gay woman and the coach was too demanding.

Niemann left Baylor after her sophomore year, but returned for a celebration of the 2005 national championship team. During her time at Baylor, Mulkey had been a positive influence on her and she expressed regret for the way in which her time there ended.

It has been observed that the reaction on social media has been largely positive since the publication of the article. Even though some of the information in the piece is not favorable, the overall piece is considered to be fair and not an attack.

The article will, however, be read by more people due to Kim Mulkey’s objections than if she had not commented at all.

SEE ALSO:

Barnes’ Brace Caps Newcastle’s Comeback Victory Over West Ham

UConn Announces New Programs, Facilities, And Campus Expansions In Hartford 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies