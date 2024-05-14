Intel Appoints Kevin O’Buckley As Its Foundry Services Director

(CTN News) – On Monday, Intel made the announcement that it had hired Kevin O’Buckley to the position of head of services at its contract chip-making subsidiary. A statement that was issued on Monday contained the news that was made.

It is important to note that the hiring shows Intel's ambitions to expand the operation in order to catch up to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, which is now the market leader.

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is currently the most successful company in the market as it relates to semiconductors at the moment.

His successor will be Stuart Pann, the veteran of Intel who was in charge of building the Intel Foundry division in accordance with the new business model of the company while he was in charge of building the Intel Foundry division in accordance with the new business model. As a result, he will be taking over the position. It will be his responsibility to take on this role as he assumes it.

When it came to designing and manufacturing semiconductors for its own internal use, Intel was the only company that did so for a long amount of time.

On the other hand, throughout the course of the previous several years, the company has made substantial investments in the foundry sector of its business.

These cost outlays have already been incurred. These investments are being made with the intention of boosting the production capacity of the company as well as the quantity of semiconductors that it manufactures through the utilization of its contract manufacturing services.

Not only does O’Buckley have more than 25 years of experience working in the semiconductor sector, but he will also report to Pat Gelsinger,

Who is the Chief Executive Officer of Intel.

O’Buckley has made a significant accomplishment as a result of this.

He most recently served as the senior vice president of hardware engineering at Marvell Technology’s custom chip division. His most recent position was held there. His most recent employment in the sector was during this time period.

Not only does he possess the talents that have been listed above, but he also has prior experience working in leadership capacities at firms such as Global Foundries and International Business Machines.

Although Pann will be leaving Intel at the end of May after 35 years of service, he will continue to serve as an adviser in order to provide support with the transfer of leadership. This is in spite of the fact that Pann will be retiring from Intel.



There are a lot of obligations that fall under the purview of Intel’s services division, which is a part of the company’s foundry manufacturing business. Customer service is one of the company’s responsibilities, and it is one of the most important.

