Online Recruiter Indeed To Cut Another 1,000 Jobs, With Some Irish Jobs At Risk

(CTN News) – The labor union representing employees at Indeed’s Irish branch has expressed surprise and dissatisfaction on behalf of its members in response to the online recruiter’s recent announcement that it plans to reduce its global workforce by an additional 8%, resulting in the expected elimination of several positions in Dublin.

This marks the second instance of workforce reductions by the American company over the past two years. Indeed reduced its global staff by 2,200 jobs last year, which accounted for around 15% of its total employees.

Over 200 of those positions were eliminated in Dublin, where the company presently has a workforce of approximately 1,000 individuals.

The CEO of Indeed, Chris Hyams, announced in a news release on Monday night that Irish employees will receive information on their participation in a 30-day consultation session over their future with the company within the next hour. He stated that the cuts for the upcoming year will mostly target the research and development as well as the go-to-market teams, with a particular emphasis on the United States.

Indeed has had its European headquarters in Dublin since 2012.

According to reports, the organization employs individuals in several fields, such as sales and product design.

The overall impact on the number of personnel at the Irish facility is still uncertain. We contacted a representative from Indeed to get feedback.

“I am sorry to inform you that we have made the decision to decrease our workforce through layoffs,” Mr. Hyams declared. “We are implementing this measure to streamline our organization, enhancing our ability to make prompt decisions and effectively increase revenue and recruitment. This approach differs from last year, when our downsizing was primarily motivated by cost reduction.”

The Financial Services Union (FSU), representing certain employees of Indeed, issued a statement expressing that its members were taken aback and disheartened by the news. The FSU will convene with its members in the near future to discuss their next line of action.

Prior to officially informing individual employees of their upcoming terminations, the company will now initiate a 30-day consultation period with its personnel in the Republic.

If Indeed plans to terminate more than 30 workers in this region, it is imperative to inform Peter Burke, the Minister of Enterprise, Trade, and Employment. The agency has received a request for feedback.

According to a recommendation from the Labour Court last year, if there are any further rounds of job cuts at the Irish branch, Indeed should actively and positively collaborate with the workers’ trade union to resolve any issues that have been presented.

The FSU lodged a complaint over the US group’s management of job layoffs and the compensation packages offered to employees, resulting in the recommendation.

In his recommendation, President of the Labour Court, Kevin Foley, said that he had received written and oral testimony from the FSU. However, he did not receive any material from Indeed, as they did not attend a hearing in May of last year.

According to Mr. Hyams’ statement on Monday, there was a worldwide decline in employment last year, which led to “several consecutive quarters of reduced revenue.” “In the previous year, the global economy has made progress in various aspects, but we have not yet established a foundation for long-term growth,” he declared.

Our organization is still excessively complicated, with significant duplication of effort and an excessive number of organizational levels that hinder rapid decision-making, notwithstanding our current efforts. We have been simplifying every aspect of our organization, yet, progress is impossible without substantial transformation.

Indeed is to undergo a substantial restructuring of its R&D team and will eliminate most of its sales responsibilities at its offices in Foster City, California.

