Squarespace Will Be Acquired By a Private Equity Firm For $7 Billion

(CTN News) – On Monday, following nearly three arduous years on the public market, Squarespace, a platform for website development, announced that it would be merging with private-equity firm Permira to transition from public to private ownership.

The merger would be completed in cash and would have a total value of $6.9 billion. Roundspace had been listed on the public market for approximately three years prior to the announcement.

In accordance with the agreement, Permira would remit Squarespace $44 in cash for each outstanding share. The aforementioned sum exceeds Squarespace’s share price by an estimated thirty percent; the latter has remained constant throughout the duration of this agreement.

Over the past several years, Squarespace has encountered challenges in its efforts to establish a strong presence in the public market. It exhibited a consistent pattern of trading below its reference price of fifty dollars and never surpassed its initial price of forty-eight dollars since that time twenty-one years ago.

In a statement, Squarespace’s founder and chief executive officer,

Anthony Casalena, furnished an explanation. “We are ecstatic to be working with Permira on this new chapter of our journey,” Casalena reported. “We are excited to be working with Permira.”

Present investors Accel and General Atlantic, along with Casalena, hold a controlling interest in 90% of the voting shares of Squarespace. These two investors also possess shares of the corporation. As a result of their assent to the transaction, all three of them will maintain their status as investors following the completion of the Permira merger.

Squarespace faces competition from Wix and Shopify with regards to market share acquisition in the e-commerce and website development industries.

Additionally, Shopify and Wix are significant rivals. Prior to the market’s opening, the price per share increased by more than 13 percent, reaching $43. Ares Capital, Blue Owl, and Blackstone will provide assistance to Permira in securing financing for the transaction.

David Erlong, a partner at Permira, issued the following statement in a press release: “We are delighted to collaborate with Anthony and his team in order to assist the organization in attaining its maximum capabilities.”

In the past two years, a significant number of smaller technology companies have initiated a trend that Squarespace has now emulated: the decision to transition to a private model. This trend has persisted for a considerable period of time.

These companies might have been dissatisfied with the public markets, or they might have believed that enhancing their future value through integration with other private equity portfolio companies would be feasible. Both of these scenarios are viable options.

To provide an example, Qualtrics was expeditiously converted back to a private entity in 2023, subsequent to its divestiture from SAP in 2021. This achievement was realized via a $12.5 billion agreement between Silver Lake and the Canadian pension plan. In 2023, Qualtrics was acquired privately.

Toshiba, a Japanese conglomerate, underwent a private offering in 2023, compounding years of speculation and instability, which had been precipitated by an extended dispute with activist investor Elliott. The transfer was valued at an estimated $13.6 billion.

After a period of relative tranquility in 2022 and 2023, investors are now closely monitoring the deal-making sector. This is as a result of the holding pattern that numerous late-stage companies are presently in anticipation of their initial public offering (IPO).

Late-stage companies that have not yet been acquired have initiated the process of going public or are considering doing so. Additionally, indications suggest that mergers and acquisitions are starting to resume. Additionally, a few businesses have previously undergone an initial public offering.

A number of law firms, including Centerview, J.P. Morgan, Skadden, and Richards, Layton & Finger, rendered counsel and guidance to Squarespace and its special committee.

Furthermore, these organizations offered Squarespace counsel. Goldman Sachs and Latham & Watkins were the advisory firms that extended their services to Permira.

