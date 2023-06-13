Apple Vision Pro: How Apple Could Bring Down The Cost Of Vision Pro?

(CTN NEWS) – After launching the $3,500 Vision Pro headset, Apple is already working on a less expensive version to introduce the new product category to more consumers.

Here is one possible method. First impressions of Apple’s new operating systems, Tim Cook’s decision not to wear the Vision Pro in public, and the location of Apple’s upcoming retail locations are all covered.

Vision Pro Price

The Vision Pro from Apple Inc. isn’t priced to sell at $3,500.

No matter how advanced its technology or how useful its functionality, the product won’t be able to live up to its potential or have a true future if it costs seven times as much as its closest competitor.

There were audible gasps from the audience at the company’s campus when the headset’s price was revealed.

Consumers and internet commentators have both criticised the price, and Apple’s justification for the price hasn’t been particularly convincing.

Before revealing the cost, Mike Rockwell, Apple’s top executive in charge of the project, said:

“If you bought a new state-of-the-art TV, surround-sound system, powerful computer with multiple high-definition displays, high-end camera and more, you still would not have come close to what Vision Pro delivers.”

The reasoning is highly deceptive even though the facts support it. While the Vision Pro is designed for one person, TVs are created to be shared.

A top-tier Mac, many monitors, and a smartphone with a camera are likely already in the possession of anyone purchasing a spatial computer.

It’s not surprising that Apple thought about delaying the pricing reveal until after WWDC to avoid the unfavourable press.

In the end, the business concluded that if the price wasn’t disclosed at the event, it would become an even bigger target. Before the Vision Pro goes on sale, consumers will have nine months to consider it.

How Apple Could Bring Down The Cost Of Vision Pro

Given how pricey the technology in the Vision Pro is, it’s critical to consider how Apple might lower the price.

The $3,499 price of the Vision Pro is at or close to the cost to build it, so it won’t be simple to pull that off while still generating money.

The camera and sensor array, the dual Apple silicon chips, and the dual 4K micro-OLED virtual reality screens are the three most expensive parts of the Vision Pro.

Apple could presumably utilise lower quality panels, an iPhone-grade chip or an older Mac chip, fewer cameras for poorer performance, and other features for a non-pro model.

Additionally, Apple could probably do without the strap with speakers in the Vision Pro, switch to a physical rather than automatic IPD adjustment, eliminate features like the 3D camera, and rely solely on AirPods for spatial audio.

I believe Apple could reduce the cost by several hundred dollars if combined with a more efficient production method, economies of scale, and a less expensive frame.

Apple Plans To Release The Cheaper Model

The less expensive model is now scheduled to go on sale as early as the end of 2025, which means it won’t be available until around two years after the original Vision Pro.

The fact that Apple is already developing a speedier second-generation Vision Pro shows that the company intends to use a two-product strategy for the gadget, similar to the normal iPhone and iPhone Pro models.

However, for the time being, Apple must hope that the exorbitant cost of the Vision Pro won’t scare off buyers and that there will be enough customers willing to wait in queue for a more affordable model until 2026.

Apple’s Future Retail Store Roadmap Revealed In run-up Yo WWDC

In addition to remodeling locations in the US and Europe, the corporation is getting ready for a significant expansion in China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Additionally, it will relocate a crucial facility in Australia and open its first presence in Malaysia.

The following are some of the company’s most notable proposed or upcoming new stores:

A store in Kuala Lumpur in the first half of 2024.

New sites in downtown Detroit and the Worldcenter development in Miami.

A major flagship location at the Jing’an Temple Plaza in Shanghai.

A remodeled store in the Opera shopping area in France.

Two new locations in Mumbai and a second store in New Delhi.

A location at the Al Jimi mall in Abu Dhabi.

A remodel of its first store in Japan, the Ginza location in Chuo.

