WhatsApp Working On Redesigned Floating Action Buttons: How They Works?

(CTN NEWS) – The well-known messaging programme WhatsApp has recently started releasing a number of upgrades that suggest a thorough revamp of its software.

The first hint was provided by the introduction of a new UI with a bottom navigation bar in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.10.6.

This modification implies that WhatsApp is committed to gradually modernising the entire software.

WhatsApp Beta Update

It was discovered in the beta for Android version 2.23.12.3 update that the change has been further confirmed.

This version introduced a new toggle style that adhered to the Material Design 3 principles.

WhatsApp appears committed to adhering to these principles in its redesign initiatives, paying close attention to even the smallest aspects.

Another big change was found in the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.12.15 release. The floating action button which enables users to swiftly start new chats, will be updated.

According to the Material Design 3 principles, the new floating action button will have a square shape with slightly rounded edges.

The floating action button as well as the buttons seen in the calls and status tabs will all be redesigned.

A future version to the app will include the redesigned floating action buttons, which are presently under development and will be made available to beta testers.

WhatsApp Working On Several Other Exciting Features

This upgrade shows that WhatsApp has considered user feedback by addressing a long-standing user request for an updated user interface.

In addition to the redesigned user interface, WhatsApp is developing a number of other intriguing features.

In the beta release of the app, a high-quality photo-sharing feature is added, enabling users to share HD photographs without compromising on quality.

The most recent beta update also includes an updated emoji keyboard that improves the visual experience of using emojis to express emotions.

Additionally, WhatsApp is working intensively on a screen-sharing capability for Android mobile devices.

Users will be able to share their screens with others during talks thanks to this functionality, increasing the likelihood of collaboration and support.

Channels Function Available In India

In the meantime, WhatsApp has introduced a brand-new function within the app called “Channels” for broadcast messaging, which is a quick, dependable, and confidential way to get crucial updates from people and organisations.

The Channels feature is now available in India. Admins can send text, images, videos, stickers, and polls with the help of this new function, which is a one-way broadcast tool.

The business is also creating a searchable directory so that users can access channels based on their interests, favourite sports teams, local government updates, and more.

Users can use this directory to look for the channels they want to subscribe to.

Users must click the invite links issued in conversations, emails, or online postings to join a specific WhatsApp Channel.

