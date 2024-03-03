138-110 Win For Celtics Over Mavericks Despite Doncic’s Triple-Double

(CTN News) – As a result of Jayson Tatum making five 3-pointers and scoring 32 points, the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 138-110 on Friday night and extended their season-best winning streak to ten games.

Although Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds, the Celtics knocked down 21 threes in their second win over the Mavericks, improving their record to 47-12, tops in the NBA. The Celtics had seven players scoring in double figures, led by Kristaps Porzingis’ 24 points.

While Tatum only scored two points in the first quarter, he ended the game with at least 30 points for the 22nd time this season.

As a team, we have made progress, understanding every night is going to be different,” Tatum said. In other words, if I am required to pass the ball eight consecutive possessions, because that is the correct read, then you must trust that is what will help us win the game.

As a result of his 37 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, Doncic recorded his 12th triple-double of the season. In Boston, he is the eighth player to record a 30-point triple-double, and the first since Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook on Dec. 23, 2016.

Dallas Celtics shot just 9 of 23 from the field aside from Kyrie Irving’s 19 points. Every time Irving touched the ball, he was booed. In Boston, he had a turbulent two-year tenure.

The Mavericks were also unable to match Boston’s shooting, making just 9 of 34 from three-point range.

If we play the game correctly, we will have plenty of options,” Brown said. “We are confident in our ability to read the game and in our game plan.” We’ve done this all year.”

Brown said that this time of year is when things start ramping up.

Midway through the third quarter, Dallas closed in on Boston 81-79 before Boston closed the period with a 21-11 run. In the fourth quarter,

The Celtics defeated the Mavericks 36-20.

Empty possessions cannot be used against them. Jason Kidd, Mavericks coach, said you cannot have breakdowns defensively against them. You’re going to pay for it at the 3-point line, and they did.”

Dante Exum played for the first time since Jan.26 as he recovered from a knee injury. It took him 15 minutes to score four points.

In the opening 24 minutes, Porzingis scored 10 of the Celtics’ first 15 points and made four of their 10 three-pointers to help them build a 12-point lead.

Doncic’s 23 points led Dallas to a seven-point halftime lead.

With 18 seconds left in the first quarter, Tatum scored two free throws. Despite hitting seven 3-pointers in the opening quarter, Boston led 38-32.

