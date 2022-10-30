Powerball
Powerball Winning Numbers For October 29, 2022: Jackpot $825 Million
(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.
The Powerball jackpot for October 29, 2022, 2022 drawing has reached $825 Million, with a cash option of $410.2 Million. This is the 2nd largest Powerball jackpot ever and the eighth largest jackpot ever in the history of the United States lottery.
The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.
LIVE POWERBALL RESULT
We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.
Powerball Winning Numbers For October 29, 2022
Are You Having a Lucky Today?
Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:
19 – 31 – 40 – 46 – 57 and Powerball 23
Powerplay was 3x
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s October 29, 2022, drawing has an $825 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $410.2 Million.
In the United States, it’s the 5th biggest lottery jackpot and the 5th Powerball jackpot.
Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $87 million with a cash option of $42.8 Million.
Powerball Lottery Previous Winners
On October 26, 2022, the last Powerball lottery was held. These Powerball winning numbers were:
19 – 36 – 37 – 46 – 56 and Powerball 24
Powerplay was 2x
As of October 26, 2022, the jackpot prize for this lottery is estimated to be $700 Million USD.
What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?
Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:
- $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
- $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
- $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
- $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
- $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
- $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
- $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin
- $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
- $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri
- $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
