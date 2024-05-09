Connect with us

News

IMF Drafts Approval For Bangladesh To Receive Nearly $1.2 Billion.
Advertisement

News

China's Yuan Surges to Six-Week High Against Dollar on Catch-Up Rally

News Regional News

Cannabis Laws in Thailand Face New Scrutiny with New Health Minister

News

Swiss Army Knife Maker Plans To Produce a Version Without a Blade.

News

EPFO Is Considering Its Options After The HC's Foreign Laborer Ruling.

News

Protecting Medicare, Social Security, And Medicaid Requires Lawmakers' Action.

News

Israel's Ban on Al Jazeera: Impact on Reporting and International Reactions

News News Asia

Myanmar's Military Bans Men of Conscription-Age From Working Abroad

News

Graduate Of Ohio State Falls During Graduation And Dies

News

Thailand's Royal Family Celebrates Coronation Day with Grand Festivities

News News Asia

Police in India Investigate Deepfake Videos as Election Gets Heated

News Northern Thailand Regional News

Thailand to Educate Farmers on Environmentally Friendly Rice Farming Techniques

News News Asia

China's Claims Over the South China Sea Called "Absurd and Ludicrous"

News

Santaquin Police Officer Killed By Driver Has Been Captured, Cox Says

News

Accident At The White House Gate Results In Motorist Death

News News Asia

China Sea Trials Next-Generation Type 003 Aircraft Carrier the Fujian

News

UN Officials Refuse to Help 48 Uyghur Muslim Detained in Thailand

News

Massachusetts Court Fight Determines Uber, Lyft Gig Workers' Status

News

Turkiye's Inflation Reaches 70 Percent, Its Highest Level Since 2022

News

OPEC+'s Extended Output Cuts Are Causing Crude Oil Prices To Rise

News

IMF Drafts Approval For Bangladesh To Receive Nearly $1.2 Billion.

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

4 seconds ago

on

IMF
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, US, September 4, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS

(CTN News) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Bangladesh, a country located in South Asia, have reached an agreement to release more than $1.2 billion of cash, according to a statement released by its Washington headquarters on Wednesday.

This information was provided in the statement.

The occurrence of these events coincides with a period in which Bangladesh is facing challenges as a result of a decrease in its foreign exchange reserves.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) made the announcement that a “staff-level agreement” had been achieved to pay out the current tranche of three projects that are now being carried out.

This announcement came after two weeks of deliberations that took place in Dhaka, which is the capital of Bangladesh. On the other hand, the organization made it very apparent that the approval of the board was required in order for this arrangement to be finalized.

It was claimed in a statement that “the authorities have made significant progress on structural reforms under the IMF-supported program.”

This remark was given by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This development comprises the implementation of a fuel price adjustment system for petroleum products that is based on a formula. Among the things that were reported by the International Monetary Fund was this particular item.

However, the report did make the observation that “tightening global financial conditions and the persistence of high international food and commodity prices coupled with domestic vulnerabilities have led to persistently high inflation and declining foreign exchange (FX) reserves.”

“This has exacerbated pressures on the economy and heightened the complexity of macroeconomic challenges,” the findings of the research reveal. “This has also increased the complexity of the challenges they face.”

It is estimated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Bangladesh’s gross domestic product (GDP) will expand by 5.4 percent during the fiscal year 2024. This improvement is expected to take place.

This result shows a decline from the growth rate of 6% that was observed in the previous year, and it is projected that the growth rate will begin to pick up in the year 2025.

According to the projections provided by the Fund, it is projected that the prices of food and commodities all over the world will decline in the coming year. This is “on the back of the continued tighter policy mix,” as noted in the quotation.

In addition, the Fund anticipates that inflation will continue to be high throughout the entirety of this year, hitting roughly 9.4%, before gradually declining to approximately 7.2 percent throughout the course of the year on average.

SEE ALSO:

China’s Yuan Surges to Six-Week High Against Dollar on Catch-Up Rally

Cannabis Laws in Thailand Face New Scrutiny with New Health Minister

EPFO Is Considering Its Options After The HC’s Foreign Laborer Ruling.
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies