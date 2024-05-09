Michigan City Officials Report At Least 1 Tornado Causing Considerable Damage.

(CTN News) – Officials say at least one tornado struck a Michigan community, causing significant damage, power disruptions, and an emergency declaration.

According to Portage, Michigan, officials, the region that is bounded by Centre Avenue, Oakland Drive, Schuring Road, and Westnedge Avenue has suffered “significant damage.”

There have been at least two tornadoes reported in Southwest Michigan, according to some estimates. As of early Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service, which is responsible for determining whether or not a tornado occurred, reported that only one tornado was confirmed thus far, and it was located in Portage, Minnesota.

No injuries were recorded.

Two shelters have been established by the Salvation Army for those who have lost their homes. In one location, First Assembly of God is located at 5550 Oakland Drive, while in the other location, Radiant Church is located at 995 Romence Road. A total of 100 people can be accommodated in each shelter.

The FedEx facility was destroyed.

The storm damaged residential and business facilities, including a FedEx plant.

Despite the damage caused by the tornado in Portage, Michigan, FedEx is grateful that no serious injuries were sustained at its facility located at 6701 Portage Road, the company said in a statement. Our team is continuing to analyze the damage and implementing contingency plans to mitigate any potential disruptions to service. If you have questions about your shipments, please visit fedex.com for the latest information.”

In addition, several gas leaks have been detected.

Power outages.

Several trees were also downed throughout the city.

Consumers Energy is working to restore electricity to customers experiencing outages. As of midnight, approximately 20,000 people in the Portage region remained without power.

The majority of customers will not have their power restored until after 10 p.m. On May 8, the corporation will release its report regarding the incident.

Portage Mayor Patricia Randall declared an emergency declaration, allowing the city to obtain assistance from the state and federal governments.

There are now authorities from Michigan State Police, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo Public Safety, West Michigan 5th District Technical Rescue Team, LifeEMS, and other agencies providing assistance in the aftermath of the storm.

A shelter-in-place order was issued and residents were instructed to check on their neighbors. To facilitate first responders’ use of the roadways, please stay off them.

State of Emergency

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed a state of emergency in Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Branch, and Cass counties.

It is my sincere hope that all those impacted by tonight’s severe weather in Southwest Michigan will be able to recover,” Whitmer said. Emergency teams from the state and local governments are on the ground and working together to assist Michiganders.”

