Michigan City Officials Report At Least 1 Tornado Causing Considerable Damage.
IMF Drafts Approval For Bangladesh To Receive Nearly $1.2 Billion.

China's Yuan Surges to Six-Week High Against Dollar on Catch-Up Rally

Cannabis Laws in Thailand Face New Scrutiny with New Health Minister

Swiss Army Knife Maker Plans To Produce a Version Without a Blade.

EPFO Is Considering Its Options After The HC's Foreign Laborer Ruling.

Protecting Medicare, Social Security, And Medicaid Requires Lawmakers' Action.

Israel's Ban on Al Jazeera: Impact on Reporting and International Reactions

Myanmar's Military Bans Men of Conscription-Age From Working Abroad

Graduate Of Ohio State Falls During Graduation And Dies

Thailand's Royal Family Celebrates Coronation Day with Grand Festivities

Police in India Investigate Deepfake Videos as Election Gets Heated

Thailand to Educate Farmers on Environmentally Friendly Rice Farming Techniques

China's Claims Over the South China Sea Called "Absurd and Ludicrous"

Santaquin Police Officer Killed By Driver Has Been Captured, Cox Says

Accident At The White House Gate Results In Motorist Death

China Sea Trials Next-Generation Type 003 Aircraft Carrier the Fujian

UN Officials Refuse to Help 48 Uyghur Muslim Detained in Thailand

Massachusetts Court Fight Determines Uber, Lyft Gig Workers' Status

Turkiye's Inflation Reaches 70 Percent, Its Highest Level Since 2022

Michigan
Storm damage in Portage, Michigan, on May 7, 2024. (WDIV)

(CTN News) – Officials say at least one tornado struck a Michigan community, causing significant damage, power disruptions, and an emergency declaration.

According to Portage, Michigan, officials, the region that is bounded by Centre Avenue, Oakland Drive, Schuring Road, and Westnedge Avenue has suffered “significant damage.”

There have been at least two tornadoes reported in Southwest Michigan, according to some estimates. As of early Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service, which is responsible for determining whether or not a tornado occurred, reported that only one tornado was confirmed thus far, and it was located in Portage, Minnesota.

No injuries were recorded.

Despite the fact that no injuries have been reported, many people have been displaced as a result of the flooding.

Two shelters have been established by the Salvation Army for those who have lost their homes. In one location, First Assembly of God is located at 5550 Oakland Drive, while in the other location, Radiant Church is located at 995 Romence Road. A total of 100 people can be accommodated in each shelter.

The FedEx facility was destroyed.

The storm damaged residential and business facilities, including a FedEx plant.

Despite the damage caused by the tornado in Portage, Michigan, FedEx is grateful that no serious injuries were sustained at its facility located at 6701 Portage Road, the company said in a statement. Our team is continuing to analyze the damage and implementing contingency plans to mitigate any potential disruptions to service. If you have questions about your shipments, please visit fedex.com for the latest information.”

Power outages.

Several trees were also downed throughout the city.

Consumers Energy is working to restore electricity to customers experiencing outages. As of midnight, approximately 20,000 people in the Portage region remained without power.

The majority of customers will not have their power restored until after 10 p.m. On May 8, the corporation will release its report regarding the incident.

Declare an emergency.

Portage Mayor Patricia Randall declared an emergency declaration, allowing the city to obtain assistance from the state and federal governments.

There are now authorities from Michigan State Police, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo Public Safety, West Michigan 5th District Technical Rescue Team, LifeEMS, and other agencies providing assistance in the aftermath of the storm.

A shelter-in-place order was issued and residents were instructed to check on their neighbors. To facilitate first responders’ use of the roadways, please stay off them.

State of Emergency

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed a state of emergency in Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Branch, and Cass counties.

It is my sincere hope that all those impacted by tonight’s severe weather in Southwest Michigan will be able to recover,” Whitmer said. Emergency teams from the state and local governments are on the ground and working together to assist Michiganders.”

