Powerball Winning Numbers For October 26, 2022: Jackpot $700 Million

The Powerball jackpot for October 26, 2022, 2022 drawing has reached $700 Million, with a cash option of $335.7 Million. This is the 5th largest Powerball jackpot ever and the eighth largest jackpot ever in the history of the United States lottery.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT