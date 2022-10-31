Powerball
Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1 billion For the Next Drawing, As No One Wins Again in Saturday’s Drawing
(CTN News) – Powerball keeps getting bigger because people keep losing. No one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million jackpot on Saturday night. According to Powerball.
Powerball Monday night’s drawing will cost $1 billion on Halloween, which will be the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history. One of the biggest prizes was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticket holders in 2016.
Despite the advertised $1 billion top prize, that’s for winners who get their winnings over 29 years through an annuity. It’s almost always cash for winners, an estimated $497.3 million for Monday’s drawing.
Powerball said the jackpot went up from $800 million to $825 million because of strong ticket sales.
If you didn’t win the latest grand prize, don’t throw your receipts away.
In Saturday’s drawing, a Florida ticket holder matched all five white balls and won $2 million thanks to the “Power Play” feature. A $1 million prize was won by six tickets, including two in California, two in Michigan, one in Maryland, and one in Texas.
17 tickets won $150,000, and 80 tickets won $50,000. Powerball said more than 3.8 million tickets won cash prizes totalling $38 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m., Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery.
LIVE POWERBALL RESULT
We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.
Powerball Winning Numbers For October 29, 2022
Are You Having a Lucky Today?
Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Saturday Night:
19 – 31 – 40 – 46 – 57 and Powerball 23
Powerplay was 3x
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s October 29, 2022, drawing has an $825 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $410.2 Million.
In the United States, it’s the 5th biggest lottery jackpot and the 5th Powerball jackpot.
Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $87 million with a cash option of $42.8 Million.
What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?
Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:
- $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
- $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
- $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
- $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
- $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
- $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
- $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin
- $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
- $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri
- $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
