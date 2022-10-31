Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1 billion For the Next Drawing, As No One Wins Again in Saturday’s Drawing

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Saturday Night:

19 – 31 – 40 – 46 – 57 and Powerball 23 Powerplay was 3x

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s October 29, 2022, drawing has an $825 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $410.2 Million.

In the United States, it’s the 5th biggest lottery jackpot and the 5th Powerball jackpot.

Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $87 million with a cash option of $42.8 Million.