Connect with us

Powerball

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1 billion For the Next Drawing, As No One Wins Again in Saturday's Drawing
Advertisement

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 29, 2022: Jackpot $825 Million

Powerball

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $825M For October 29, 5th Largest Jackpot in the U.S. history

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 26, 2022: Jackpot $700 Million

Powerball

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $700M For October 26, 5th Largest Jackpot in Game’s History

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 24, 2022: Jackpot $625 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 22, 2022: Jackpot $580 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 19, 2022: Jackpot $508 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 17, 2022: Jackpot $480 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 15, 2022: Jackpot $454 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 12, 2022: Jackpot $420 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 10, 2022: Jackpot $401 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 8, 2022: Jackpot $378 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 5, 2022: Jackpot $353 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 3, 2022: Jackpot $336 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 1, 2022: Jackpot $322 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For September 28, 2022: Jackpot $300 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For September 26, 2022: Jackpot $285 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For September 24, 2022: Jackpot $270 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For September 21, 2022: Jackpot $251 Million

Powerball

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1 billion For the Next Drawing, As No One Wins Again in Saturday’s Drawing

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1 billion For the Next Drawing, As No One Wins Again in Saturday's Drawing

(CTN News) – Powerball keeps getting bigger because people keep losing. No one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million jackpot on Saturday night. According to Powerball.

Powerball Monday night’s drawing will cost $1 billion on Halloween, which will be the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history. One of the biggest prizes was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticket holders in 2016.

Despite the advertised $1 billion top prize, that’s for winners who get their winnings over 29 years through an annuity. It’s almost always cash for winners, an estimated $497.3 million for Monday’s drawing.

Powerball said the jackpot went up from $800 million to $825 million because of strong ticket sales.

If you didn’t win the latest grand prize, don’t throw your receipts away.

In Saturday’s drawing, a Florida ticket holder matched all five white balls and won $2 million thanks to the “Power Play” feature. A $1 million prize was won by six tickets, including two in California, two in Michigan, one in Maryland, and one in Texas.

17 tickets won $150,000, and 80 tickets won $50,000. Powerball said more than 3.8 million tickets won cash prizes totalling $38 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m., Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For October 28, 2022: Jackpot $64 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 29, 2022

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Saturday Night:

19 – 31 – 40 – 46 – 57 and Powerball 23

Powerplay was 3x

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s October 29, 2022, drawing has an $825 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $410.2 Million.

In the United States, it’s the 5th biggest lottery jackpot and the 5th Powerball jackpot.

Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $87 million with a cash option of $42.8 Million.

What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

  1. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  3. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  4. $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  5. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  6. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  7. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin
  8. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  9. $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri
  10. $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

More in: Powerball
Related Topics:
Continue Reading