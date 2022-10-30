Powerball Jackpot Reaches $825M For October 29, 5th Largest Jackpot in the U.S. history

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For October 28, 2022: Jackpot $64 Million

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:

19 – 36 – 37 – 46 – 56 and Powerball 24 Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s October 26, 2022, drawing has a $700 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $335.7 Million.

In the United States, it’s the 5thth biggest lottery jackpot and the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot.

Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $64 million with a cash option of $31 Million.