Powerball Jackpot Reaches $825M For October 29, 5th Largest Jackpot in the U.S. history
(CTN News) – Before Powerball Numbers Saturday night’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot grew to a whopping $825 million, making it the fifth-largest lottery payout in American history.
The grand prize is anticipated to reach an “annuitized” $1 billion for the next scheduled drawing on Halloween night, October 31, according to Powerball.com, if no one wins the big jackpot tonight.
The jackpot prize awarded on Saturday is the second-largest in Powerball history. In 2016, a record-breaking $1.57 billion Powerball jackpot was shared among three winners from California, Florida, and Tennessee.
According to Powerball, there have been 36 straight draws without a winner since the previous time someone struck all six Powerball numbers on August 3.
According to Powerball, the total climbed from $700 million for the drawing on Wednesday to $825 million on Friday due to robust ticket sales.
Along with 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the United States, Powerball tickets are also offered there. Caribbean islands.
One in 292.2 million people have a chance of winning the jackpot.
LIVE POWERBALL RESULT
We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.
Powerball Winning Numbers For October 26, 2022
Are You Having a Lucky Today?
Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:
19 – 36 – 37 – 46 – 56 and Powerball 24
Powerplay was 2x
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s October 26, 2022, drawing has a $700 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $335.7 Million.
In the United States, it’s the 5thth biggest lottery jackpot and the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot.
Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $64 million with a cash option of $31 Million.
Powerball Lottery Previous Winners
On October 24, 2022, the last Powerball lottery was held. These Powerball winning numbers were:
18 – 23 – 35 – 45 – 54 and Powerball 16
Powerplay was 4x
As of October 24, 2022, the jackpot prize for this lottery is estimated to be $625 Million USD.
What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?
Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:
- $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
- $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
- $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
- $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
- $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
- $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
- $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin
- $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
- $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri
- $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
