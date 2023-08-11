Octordle Today: Daily #564 Hints And Answers For 11th August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #564 here, released on 11th August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #564 Words Hints (11th August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a K in word 5 only.

Hint 2: There is a V in words 2 and 8.

Hint 3: There is a Y in word 4 only.

Hint 4: There is a H in words 1, 4 and 6.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: C

Word 2: G

Word 3: C

Word 4: M

Word 5: S

Word 6: R

Word 7: T

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: (of a vehicle) collide violently with an obstacle or another vehicle.

with an or another vehicle. Word 2: a hole dug in the ground to receive a coffin or dead body, typically marked by a stone or mound .

in the ground to receive a or dead body, typically marked by a stone or . Word 3: a small group of trees.

Word 4: soft and pulpy.

Word 5: a person who skis .

. Word 6: stretch out an arm in a specified direction in order to touch or grasp something.

something. Word 7: a loose garment, typically sleeveless and reaching to the knees, as worn in ancient Greece and Rome.

Word 8: taste (good food or drink) and enjoy it to the full.

Octordle Today #564 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #564 for 11th August 2023:

Word 1: CRASH

Word 2: GRAVE

Word 3: COPSE

Word 4: MUSHY

Word 5: SKIER

Word 6: REACH

Word 7: TUNIC

Word 8: SAVOR

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on August 11th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: COLOR

Word 2: FIELD

Word 3: BOBBY

Word 4: USURP

Word 5: MIMIC

Word 6: SNAKE

Word 7: ABODE

Word 8: CHASE

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.