Octordle Today: Daily #565 Hints And Answers For 12th August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #565 here, released on 12th August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #565 Words Hints (12th August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a P in word 4 only.

Hint 2: There is a V in words 2 and 8.

Hint 3: There is a Y in words 3 and 8.

Hint 4: There is a L in words 3 and 6.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1, 3, 5 and 7.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: D

Word 2: J

Word 3: S

Word 4: T

Word 5: A

Word 6: F

Word 7: T

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: discourage (someone) from doing something by instilling doubt or fear of the consequences.

Word 2: a point at which parts of an artificial structure are joined.

Word 3: in a nervous or timid manner.

Word 4: the speed at which a passage of music is or should be played.

Word 5: a level area surrounded by seating, in which sports, entertainments , and other public events are held.

Word 6: (of a person's skin, face, etc.) become red and hot, typically as the result of illness or strong emotion.

Word 7: a remark made in order to anger, wound, or provoke someone.

Word 8: frightening; causing fear.

Octordle Today #565 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #565 for 12th August 2023:

Word 1: DETER

Word 2: JOINT

Word 3: SHYLY

Word 4: TEMPO

Word 5: ARENA

Word 6: FLUSH

Word 7: TAUNT

Word 8: SCARY

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on August 12th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: DITCH

Word 2: GNOME

Word 3: UNIFY

Word 4: VERGE

Word 5: ENEMY

Word 6: ABYSS

Word 7: GLEAN

Word 8: GRUFF

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.