Octordle Today: Daily #563 Hints And Answers For 10th August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #563 here, released on 10th August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #563 Words Hints (10th August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a K in word 1 only.

Hint 2: There is a V in word 6 only.

Hint 3: There is a Y in words 1, 3 and 7.

Hint 4: There is a W in words 1 and 8.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 4 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: G

Word 2: S

Word 3: R

Word 4: C

Word 5: M

Word 6: C

Word 7: R

Word 8: T

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: nervously awkward and ungainly.

awkward and ungainly. Word 2: form one’s features into a pleased, kind, or amused expression, typically with the corners of the mouth turned up and the front teeth exposed.

expression, typically with the corners of the mouth turned up and the front teeth exposed. Word 3: a textile fibre or fabric made from regenerated cellulose ( viscose ).

( ). Word 4: the husks of corn or other seed separated by winnowing or threshing .

or . Word 5: a single instruction that expands automatically into a set of instructions to perform a particular task.

automatically into a set of instructions to perform a particular task. Word 6: yearn to possess (something, especially something belonging to another).

to possess (something, especially something belonging to another). Word 7: in a suitable state for an action or situation; fully prepared.

Word 8: spin quickly and lightly round, especially repeatedly.

Octordle Today #563 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #563 for 10th August 2023:

Word 1: GAWKY

Word 2: SMILE

Word 3: RAYON

Word 4: CHAFF

Word 5: MACRO

Word 6: COVET

Word 7: READY

Word 8: TWIRL

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on August 10th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: AMITY

Word 2: PLUMP

Word 3: BEGUN

Word 4: EARTH

Word 5: LATCH

Word 6: GUILE

Word 7: SINCE

Word 8: METER

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.