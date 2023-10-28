Octordle Today: Daily #642 Hints And Answers For 28th October, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #642 here, released on 28th October 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #642 Words Hints (28th October, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a V in word 2 only.

Hint 2: There is a W in words 1, 6 and 8.

Hint 3: There is an F in word 6 only.

Hint 4: There is an L in words 3 and 5.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 2, 4 and 8.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: C

Word 2: H

Word 3: A

Word 4: T

Word 5: A

Word 6: S

Word 7: S

Word 8: M

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: crouch down in fear.

Word 2: lift or haul (something heavy) with great effort.

Word 3: change in character or composition, typically in a comparatively small but significant way.

Word 4: a natural object or animal that is believed by a particular society to have spiritual significance and that is adopted by it as an emblem.

Word 5: quick to notice any unusual and potentially dangerous or difficult circumstances; vigilant.

Word 6: happening quickly or promptly.

Word 7: having or showing a quick-witted intelligence.

Word 8: a large long-tailed parrot with brightly coloured plumage , native to Central and South America.

Octordle Today #641 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #642 for 28th October 2023:

Word 1: COWER

Word 2: HEAVE

Word 3: ALTER

Word 4: TOTEM

Word 5: ALERT

Word 6: SWIFT

Word 7: SMART

Word 8: MACAW

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.