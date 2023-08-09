Octordle Today: Daily #562 Hints And Answers For 9th August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #562 here, released on 9th August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #562 Words Hints (9th August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a K in word 3 only.

Hint 2: There is an M in words 1 and 8.

Hint 3: There is a Y in word 7 only.

Hint 4: There is a W in word 5 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 1 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 2 and 7.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: C

Word 2: O

Word 3: S

Word 4: A

Word 5: A

Word 6: S

Word 7: B

Word 8: C

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: causing or meant to cause laughter .

. Word 2: happen; take place.

Word 3: move or go in a furtive or stealthy way.

or way. Word 4: grotesque or bizarre.

Word 5: give or order the giving of (something) as an official payment, compensation, or prize to (someone).

Word 6: have or maintain an upright position, supported by one’s feet.

position, supported by one’s feet. Word 7: mad; insane.

Word 8: a celestial object consisting of a nucleus of ice and dust and, when near the sun, a ‘tail’ of gas and dust particles pointing away from the sun.

Octordle Today #562 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #562 for 9th August 2023:

Word 1: COMIC

Word 2: OCCUR

Word 3: SNEAK

Word 4: ANTIC

Word 5: AWARD

Word 6: STAND

Word 7: BATTY

Word 8: COMET

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on August 9th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: VAUNT

Word 2: SHACK

Word 3: YOUTH

Word 4: SWINE

Word 5: BEING

Word 6: SHEEP

Word 7: CLUED

Word 8: GNASH

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.