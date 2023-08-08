Octordle Today: Daily #561 Hints And Answers For 8th August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #561 here, released on 8th August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #561 Words Hints (8th August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a B in words 2, 4 and 7.

Hint 2: There is an X in word 8 only.

Hint 3: There is a Y in words 3 and 4.

Hint 4: There is a C in words 3, 7 and 8.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 6 and 8.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: U

Word 2: G

Word 3: D

Word 4: N

Word 5: K

Word 6: P

Word 7: B

Word 8: E

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: not provided with lighting.

Word 2: okra , especially the gelatinous pods used in cooking.

, especially the used in cooking. Word 3: (of organic matter) rot or decompose through the action of bacteria and fungi .

. Word 4: from a family of high rank.

Word 5: be in or assume a position in which the body is supported by a knee or the knees, as when praying or showing submission.

or showing submission. Word 6: relating to a pupa.

Word 7: carry out (a task) badly or carelessly .

. Word 8: be exceptionally good at or proficient in an activity or subject.

Octordle Today #561 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #561 for 8th August 2023:

Word 1: UNLIT

Word 2: GUMBO

Word 3: DECAY

Word 4: NOBLY

Word 5: KNELT

Word 6: PUPAL

Word 7: BOTCH

Word 8: EXCEL

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on August 8th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: WAXEN

Word 2: CRAWL

Word 3: TRUNK

Word 4: WOOZY

Word 5: FRIAR

Word 6: PEARL

Word 7: ORDER

Word 8: SAUCE

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.