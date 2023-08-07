Octordle Today: Daily #560 Hints And Answers For 7th August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #560 here, released on 7th August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #560 Words Hints (7th August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in word 7 only.

Hint 2: There is an X in word 1 only.

Hint 3: There is a W in word 4 only.

Hint 4: There is a G in word 3 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 1 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 5 and 7.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: A

Word 2: F

Word 3: D

Word 4: D

Word 5: S

Word 6: S

Word 7: O

Word 8: C

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: relating to or forming an axis.

Word 2: a short story, typically with animals as characters, conveying a moral.

a moral. Word 3: identify and remove errors from (computer hardware or software).

Word 4: die through submersion in and inhalation of water.

in and of water. Word 5: not moving or making a sound.

Word 6: denoting, relating to, or of the nature of sound or sound waves.

Word 7: in a way that is different to what is usual or expected; strangely .

. Word 8: provide people with food and drink at a social event or other gathering.

Octordle Today #560 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #560 for 7th August 2023:

Word 1: AXIAL

Word 2: FABLE

Word 3: DEBUG

Word 4: DROWN

Word 5: STILL

Word 6: SONIC

Word 7: ODDLY

Word 8: CATER

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on August 7th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: POUTY

Word 2: HUMOR

Word 3: IDEAL

Word 4: HOIST

Word 5: HEDGE

Word 6: ELIDE

Word 7: PASTY

Word 8: DOZEN

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.