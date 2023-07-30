Octordle Today: Daily #552 Hints And Answers For 30th July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #552 here, released on 30th July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #552 Words Hints (30th July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 5, 6 and 8.

Hint 2: There is a V in words 2 and 5.

Hint 3: There is an M in word 1 only.

Hint 4: There is a P in word 6 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 3 only.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: H

Word 2: A

Word 3: T

Word 4: F

Word 5: I

Word 6: S

Word 7: C

Word 8: H

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: the quality of being amusing or comic, especially as expressed in literature or speech.

Word 2: a heavy iron block with a flat top and concave sides, on which metal can be hammered and shaped.

Word 3: a chiefly freshwater fish of the salmon family, found in both Eurasia and North America and highly valued for food and game.

Word 4: out and away from a starting point.

Word 5: creamy-white colour.

Word 6: full of or covered with prickles .

. Word 7: a machine for making butter by shaking milk or cream.

Word 8: having a strong or exhilarating effect.

Octordle Today #552 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #552 for 30th July 2023:

Word 1: HUMOR

Word 2: ANVIL

Word 3: TROUT

Word 4: FORTH

Word 5: IVORY

Word 6: SPINY

Word 7: CHURN

Word 8: HEADY

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 30th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: REFIT

Word 2: SIGMA

Word 3: WIDEN

Word 4: RIVET

Word 5: UNDID

Word 6: ATTIC

Word 7: DECAL

Word 8: CIVIC

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.