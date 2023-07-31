Octordle Today: Daily #553 Hints And Answers For 31st July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #553 here, released on 31st July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #553 Words Hints (31st July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in word 3 and 4.

Hint 2: There is a D in words 1 and 4.

Hint 3: There is an M in word 8 only.

Hint 4: There is a G in word 7 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 1 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letters in word 4 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: E

Word 2: P

Word 3: R

Word 4: I

Word 5: S

Word 6: R

Word 7: B

Word 8: T

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: omit (a sound or syllable ) when speaking.

(a sound or ) when speaking. Word 2: each of the segments of the corolla of a flower, which are modified leaves and are typically coloured.

of a flower, which are modified leaves and are typically coloured. Word 3: hoarse or harsh-sounding .

or . Word 4: an extremely happy, peaceful, or picturesque period or situation, typically an idealized or unsustainable one.

period or situation, typically an or one. Word 5: (of a person) utter a loud cry, typically as an expression of a strong emotion.

a loud cry, typically as an expression of a strong emotion. Word 6: the quantitative relation between two amounts showing the number of times one value contains or is contained within the other.

Word 7: perform or undergo the first part of (an action or activity).

Word 8: an automatic mechanism for activating a device at a preset time.

Octordle Today #553 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #553 for 31st July 2023:

Word 1: ELIDE

Word 2: PETAL

Word 3: RASPY

Word 4: IDYLL

Word 5: SHOUT

Word 6: RATIO

Word 7: BEGUN

Word 8: TIMER

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 31st, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: LODGE

Word 2: GRIPE

Word 3: TIGER

Word 4: WISER

Word 5: CAGEY

Word 6: SURLY

Word 7: RECUR

Word 8: RAYON

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.