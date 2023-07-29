Octordle Today: Daily #551 Hints And Answers For 29th July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #551 here, released on 29th July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #551 Words Hints (29th July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in word 6 only.

Hint 2: There is a V in word 8 only.

Hint 3: There is an M in words 4 and 5.

Hint 4: There is an F in word 7 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1 and 8.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 3 and 6.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: U

Word 2: G

Word 3: H

Word 4: C

Word 5: G

Word 6: W

Word 7: W

Word 8: L

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: not cut.

Word 2: a person or thing that is doomed or cannot be saved.

another term for hippopotamus.

a large, long-necked ungulate mammal of arid country, with long slender legs, broad cushioned feet, and either one or two humps on the back.

dirt ingrained on the surface of something.

made of wool.

a thin, light, crisp biscuit, especially one of a kind eaten with ice cream.

a horizontal plane or line with respect to the distance above or below a given point.

Octordle Today #551 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #551 for 29th July 2023:

Word 1: UNCUT

Word 2: GONER

Word 3: HIPPO

Word 4: CAMEL

Word 5: GRIME

Word 6: WOOLY

Word 7: WAFER

Word 8: LEVEL

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 29th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: SOBER

Word 2: TOTEM

Word 3: FELON

Word 4: LEAPT

Word 5: MARSH

Word 6: FIFTH

Word 7: ALTER

Word 8: SLURP

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.