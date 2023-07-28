Octordle Today: Daily #550 Hints And Answers For 28th July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #550 here, released on 28th July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #550 Words Hints (28th July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a C in words 2, 4 and 8.

Hint 2: There is a V in word 3 only.

Hint 3: There is a K in word 8 only.

Hint 4: There is a T in word 5 only.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 1 and 6.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: D

Word 2: C

Word 3: N

Word 4: S

Word 5: P

Word 6: S

Word 7: P

Word 8: F

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: drop saliva uncontrollably from the mouth.

from the mouth. Word 2: hold on tightly to.

to. Word 3: a rounded knotty depression in the centre of a person’s belly caused by the detachment of the umbilical cord after birth; the umbilicus.

depression in the centre of a person’s belly caused by the of the cord after birth; the umbilicus. Word 4: a young shoot or twig of a plant, especially one cut for grafting or rooting .

or . Word 5: the tapered , sharp end of a tool, weapon, or other object.

, sharp end of a tool, weapon, or other object. Word 6: a spell or sustained period of unrestrained activity of a particular kind.

activity of a particular kind. Word 7: inquire too closely into a person’s private affairs.

too closely into a person’s private affairs. Word 8: a woman’s or girl’s dress.

Octordle Today #550 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #550 for 28th July 2023:

Word 1: DROOL

Word 2: CLING

Word 3: NAVEL

Word 4: SCION

Word 5: POINT

Word 6: SPREE

Word 7: PRIED

Word 8: FROCK

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 28th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: ABIDE

Word 2: CABLE

Word 3: BRAVE

Word 4: NATAL

Word 5: LOOSE

Word 6: LEERY

Word 7: BILGE

Word 8: CREPT

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.