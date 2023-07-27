Octordle Today: Daily #549 Hints And Answers For 27th July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #549 here, released on 27th July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #549 Words Hints (27th July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 1, 2 and 8.

Hint 2: There is a G in word 6 only.

Hint 3: There is a K in word 1 only.

Hint 4: There is an R in words 2, 4, 5 and 7.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 7 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 8 today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: S

Word 2: C

Word 3: P

Word 4: M

Word 5: C

Word 6: L

Word 7: M

Word 8: C

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: morose , bad-tempered , and resentful ; refusing to be cooperative or cheerful.

, , and ; refusing to be cooperative or cheerful. Word 2: trite, banal, or mawkishly sentimental .

. Word 3: a large keyboard musical instrument with a wooden case enclosing a soundboard and metal strings, which are struck by hammers when the keys are depressed. The strings’ vibration is stopped by dampers when the keys are released and can be regulated for length and volume by two or three pedals.

a and metal strings, which are struck by hammers when the keys are depressed. The strings’ vibration is stopped by when the keys are released and can be regulated for length and volume by two or three pedals. Word 4: amusement , especially as expressed in laughter.

, especially as expressed in laughter. Word 5: the thick white or pale yellow fatty liquid which rises to the top when milk is left to stand and which can be eaten as an accompaniment to desserts or used as a cooking ingredient.

liquid which rises to the top when milk is left to stand and which can be as an to desserts or used as a cooking ingredient. Word 6: a sudden forward thrust of the body, typically with an arm outstretched to attack someone or seize something.

to attack someone or something. Word 7: a machine, especially one powered by electricity or internal combustion , that supplies motive power for a vehicle or for another device with moving parts.

, that supplies power for a vehicle or for another device with moving parts. Word 8: a small storage container, typically one with divisions.

Octordle Today #549 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #549 for 27th July 2023:

Word 1: SULKY

Word 2: CORNY

Word 3: PIANO

Word 4: MIRTH

Word 5: CREAM

Word 6: LUNGE

Word 7: MOTOR

Word 8: CADDY

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 27th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: ABOVE

Word 2: QUOTA

Word 3: COYLY

Word 4: GOING

Word 5: DWELL

Word 6: DUCHY

Word 7: SPARE

Word 8: ANGEL

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.