Octordle Today: Daily #547 Hints And Answers For 25th July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #547 here, released on 25th July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #547 Words Hints (25th July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a V in words 6 and 8.

Hint 2: There is a C in words 5 and 8.

Hint 3: There is a P in word 3 only.

Hint 4: There is a D in words 1 and 2.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 7 and 8.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 1 and 4.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: S

Word 2: B

Word 3: T

Word 4: S

Word 5: M

Word 6: R

Word 7: R

Word 8: C

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: have or maintain an upright position, supported by one’s feet.

position, supported by one’s feet. Word 2: a long, thin, flat piece of wood or other hard material, used for floors or other building purposes.

Word 3: diminish or reduce in thickness towards one end.

or reduce in thickness towards one end. Word 4: wash or rinse out (an area or container) by pouring large amounts of water or other liquid over or into it.

large amounts of water or other liquid over or into it. Word 5: masculine in an overly assertive or aggressive way.

in an or aggressive way. Word 6: a large heavily built crow with mainly black plumage , feeding chiefly on carrion .

, feeding on . Word 7: a currently circulating story or report of uncertain or doubtful truth.

story or report of uncertain or truth. Word 8: relating to a city or town, especially its administration; municipal.

Octordle Today #547 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #547 for 25th July 2023:

Word 1: STOOD

Word 2: BOARD

Word 3: TAPER

Word 4: SWILL

Word 5: MACHO

Word 6: RAVEN

Word 7: RUMOR

Word 8: CIVIC

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 25th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: FROST

Word 2: BYLAW

Word 3: FLUNK

Word 4: PUPAL

Word 5: LEVER

Word 6: MODAL

Word 7: TIGHT

Word 8: CAIRN

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.