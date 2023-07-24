Octordle Today: Daily #546 Hints And Answers For 24th July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #546 here, released on 24th July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #546 Words Hints (24th July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in word 7 only.

Hint 2: There is a K in words 1 and 7.

Hint 3: There is a B in words 3 and 4.

Hint 4: There is a D in word 3 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 5 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 1 and 2.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: C

Word 2: V

Word 3: B

Word 4: P

Word 5: S

Word 6: T

Word 7: G

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a narrow, sheltered waterway , especially an inlet in a shoreline or channel in a marsh.

, especially an inlet in a or channel in a marsh. Word 2: (especially in continental Europe) a large and luxurious country house in its own grounds.

Word 3: lacking strong features or characteristics and therefore uninteresting.

Word 4: a blunt-ended surgical instrument used for exploring a wound or part of the body.

Word 5: store (something) safely in a hidden or secret place.

Word 6: a surface or solid formed by rotating a closed curve, especially a circle, about a line which lies in the same plane but does not intersect it (e.g. like a ring doughnut ).

it (e.g. like a ring ). Word 7: nervously awkward and ungainly.

awkward and ungainly. Word 8: form one’s features into a pleased, kind, or amused expression, typically with the corners of the mouth turned up and the front teeth exposed.

Octordle Today #546 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #546 for 24th July 2023:

Word 1: CREEK

Word 2: VILLA

Word 3: BLAND

Word 4: PROBE

Word 5: STASH

Word 6: TORUS

Word 7: GAWKY

Word 8: SMILE

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 24th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: LYING

Word 2: CREEK

Word 3: BORAX

Word 4: APRON

Word 5: FOIST

Word 6: GLOSS

Word 7: TATTY

Word 8: MANIC

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.