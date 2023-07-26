Octordle Today: Daily #548 Hints And Answers For 26th July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #548 here, released on 26th July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #548 Words Hints (26th July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 2 and 5.

Hint 2: There is a X in word 8 only.

Hint 3: There is a W in word 6 only.

Hint 4: There is an L in word 3 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 3, 6 and 7.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: S

Word 2: M

Word 3: P

Word 4: F

Word 5: V

Word 6: S

Word 7: C

Word 8: E

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a place where things are sold.

Word 2: full of or resembling meat.

meat. Word 3: relating to a pope or to the papacy .

or to the . Word 4: make or shape (a metal object) by heating it in a fire or furnace and hammering it.

and it. Word 5: present participle of vie .

of . Word 6: (of water or an object in water) move with a splashing sound.

sound. Word 7: a tropical marine mollusc with a robust spiral shell which may bear long projections and have a flared lip.

with a robust spiral shell which may bear long and have a lip. Word 8: added to an existing or usual amount or number; additional.

Octordle Today #548 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #548 for 26th July 2023:

Word 1: STORE

Word 2: MEATY

Word 3: PAPAL

Word 4: FORGE

Word 5: VYING

Word 6: SWASH

Word 7: CONCH

Word 8: EXTRA

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 26th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: PRAWN

Word 2: ASHEN

Word 3: MAMBO

Word 4: FROTH

Word 5: PIZZA

Word 6: BAWDY

Word 7: STUCK

Word 8: DUNCE

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.