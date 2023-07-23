Octordle Today: Daily #545 Hints And Answers For 23rd July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #545 here, released on 23rd July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #545 Words Hints (23rd July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Z in word 7 only.

Hint 2: There is a K in words 1, 4 and 6.

Hint 3: There is a B in words 4 and 8.

Hint 4: There is an M in word 2 and 6.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 6 only.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: B

Word 2: V

Word 3: B

Word 4: W

Word 5: W

Word 6: K

Word 7: G

Word 8: D

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a man.

Word 2: a poisonous substance secreted by animals such as snakes, spiders, and scorpions and typically injected into prey or aggressors by biting or stinging .

and typically injected into prey or by biting or . Word 3: a savagely violent person or animal.

violent person or animal. Word 4: take or move (someone or something) somewhere suddenly and quickly.

Word 5: find out how heavy (someone or something) is, typically using scales.

Word 6: (Hinduism and Buddhism) the sum of a person’s actions in this and previous states of existence, viewed as deciding their fate in future existences .

. Word 7: a thin transparent fabric of silk, linen, or cotton.

Word 8: the activities in which a particular person engages .

Octordle Today #545 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #545 for 23rd July 2023:

Word 1: BLOKE

Word 2: VENOM

Word 3: BRUTE

Word 4: WHISK

Word 5: WEIGH

Word 6: KARMA

Word 7: GUAZE

Word 8: DOING

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 23rd, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: GRILL

Word 2: REPAY

Word 3: NASTY

Word 4: AMBLE

Word 5: RACER

Word 6: OCEAN

Word 7: CLAMP

Word 8: OCTET

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.