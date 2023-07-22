Octordle Today: Daily #544 Hints And Answers For 22nd July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #544 here, released on 22nd July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #544 Words Hints (22nd July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in word 6 only.

Hint 2: There is a K in word 3 only.

Hint 3: There is a B in words 4 and 8.

Hint 4: There is an F in word 2 only.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: S

Word 2: S

Word 3: S

Word 4: D

Word 5: S

Word 6: W

Word 7: U

Word 8: G

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: (of testimony or evidence) given under oath .

or evidence) given under . Word 2: protected from or not exposed to danger or risk; not likely to be harmed or lost.

or lost. Word 3: a long-bodied chiefly marine fish with a cartilaginous skeleton, a prominent dorsal fin, and toothlike scales.

skeleton, a prominent dorsal fin, and toothlike scales. Word 4: an annual flat race for three-year-old horses, founded in 1780 by the 12th Earl of Derby and run on Epsom Downs in England in late May or early June.

Word 5: be in a state of sleep.

Word 6: having a drawn-out , high-pitched , unpleasant sound.

, , sound. Word 7: not provided with lighting.

Word 8: okra , especially the gelatinous pods used in cooking.

Octordle Today #544 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #544 for 22nd July 2023:

Word 1: SWORN

Word 2: SAFER

Word 3: SHARK

Word 4: DERBY

Word 5: SLEPT

Word 6: WHINY

Word 7: UNLIT

Word 8: GUMBO

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 22nd, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: MEANT

Word 2: SWIFT

Word 3: MIRTH

Word 4: SHOCK

Word 5: IDLER

Word 6: LOBBY

Word 7: INERT

Word 8: FEWER

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.