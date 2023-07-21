Octordle Today: Daily #543 Hints And Answers For 21st July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #543 here, released on 21st July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #543 Words Hints (21st July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 3 and 5.

Hint 2: There is a K in words 1 and 2.

Hint 3: There is a C in words 2, 4, 6 and 8.

Hint 4: There is an R in word 3 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1 and 7.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: K

Word 2: S

Word 3: M

Word 4: S

Word 5: F

Word 6: M

Word 7: S

Word 8: P

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a small open-fronted hut or cubicle from which newspapers, refreshments , tickets, etc. are sold.

or from which newspapers, , tickets, etc. are sold. Word 2: an outer covering such as a husk or pod , especially the husk of an ear of maize .

or , especially the husk of an ear of . Word 3: dark and gloomy, especially due to thick mist .

. Word 4: each of the small, thin horny or bony plates protecting the skin of fish and reptiles , typically overlapping one another.

plates protecting the skin of fish and , typically one another. Word 5: relating to or resembling fish or a fish.

fish or a fish. Word 6: material (such as decaying leaves, bark, or compost ) spread around or over a plant to enrich or insulate the soil.

leaves, bark, or ) spread around or over a plant to enrich or the soil. Word 7: the particular condition that someone or something is in at a specific time.

Word 8: grip (something, typically a person’s flesh ) tightly and sharply between finger and thumb.

Octordle Today #543 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #543 for 21st July 2023:

Word 1: KIOSK

Word 2: SHUCK

Word 3: MURKY

Word 4: SCALE

Word 5: FISHY

Word 6: MULCH

Word 7: STATE

Word 8: PINCH

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 21st, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: IDEAL

Word 2: HOIST

Word 3: HEDGE

Word 4: ELIDE

Word 5: PASTY

Word 6: DOZEN

Word 7: APPLE

Word 8: HARPY

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.