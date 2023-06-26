Octordle Today: Daily #518 Hints And Answers For 26th June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #518 here, released on 26th June 2023, along with some hints.
Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.
But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.
Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.
It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.
Octordle – How to Play
Octordle Today #518 Words Hints (26th June, 2023)
Hint 1: There is a V in word 6 only.
Hint 2: There is an M in words 1 and 5.
Hint 3: There is an S in words 2 and 3.
Hint 4: There is an R in words 5, 7 and 8.
Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 7 only.
Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 3 today.
Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:
Word 1: D
Word 2: S
Word 3: A
Word 4: F
Word 5: H
Word 6: A
Word 7: T
Word 8: F
Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:
Word 1: a series of thoughts, images, and sensations occurring in a person’s mind during sleep.
Word 2: vibrations that travel through the air or another medium and can be heard when they reach a person’s or animal’s ear.
Word 3: a useful or valuable thing or person.
Word 4: having been discovered by chance or unexpectedly.
Word 5: the quality of being amusing or comic, especially as expressed in literature or speech.
Word 6: a heavy iron block with a flat top and concave sides, on which metal can be hammered and shaped.
Word 7: a chieflyfreshwater fish of the salmon family, found in both Eurasia and North America and highly valued for food and game.
Word 8: out and away from a starting point.
Octordle Today #518 Answer: What Is It Today?
If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.
Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.
Here are the answers to Octordle Today #518 for 26th June 2023:
Word 1: DREAM
Word 2: SOUND
Word 3: ASSET
Word 4: FOUND
Word 5: HUMOR
Word 6: ANVIL
Word 7: TROUT
Word 8: FORTH
Octordle Today Sequence Answers
Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.
With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.
One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.
Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13
The answers to the puzzle released on June 26th, 2023 are as follows:
BRUSH
BALER
GULCH
VERVE
LUNAR
TOPIC
SPARK
HUMPH
Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.