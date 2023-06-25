Octordle Today: Daily #517 Hints And Answers For 25th June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #517 here, released on 25th June 2023, along with some hints.
Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.
But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.
Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.
It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.
Octordle – How to Play
Octordle Today #517 Words Hints (25th June, 2023)
Hint 1: There is an X in word 3 only.
Hint 2: There is a G in words 1 and 2.
Hint 3: There is a D in words 1 and 3.
Hint 4: There is an R in words 4, 5 and 6.
Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 2 only.
Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.
Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:
Word 1: L
Word 2: P
Word 3: D
Word 4: W
Word 5: C
Word 6: R
Word 7: P
Word 8: P
Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:
Word 1: a small house at the gates of a park or in the grounds of a large house, occupied by a gatekeeper, gardener, or other employee.
Word 2: (especially in historical contexts) a person holding religious beliefs other than those of the main or recognized religions.
Word 3: a process or period of time in which one abstains from or rids the body of toxic or unhealthy substances
Word 4: move or cause to move rapidly round and round.
Word 5: an ugly old woman.
Word 6: (of a metal object) affected by rust.
Word 7: the quality of a sound governed by the rate of vibrations producing it; the degree of highness or lowness of a tone.
Word 8: not true, real, or genuine.
Octordle Today #517 Answer: What Is It Today?
If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.
Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.
Here are the answers to Octordle Today #517 for 25th June 2023:
Word 1: LODGE
Word 2: PAGAN
Word 3: DETOX
Word 4: WHIRL
Word 5: CRONE
Word 6: RUSTY
Word 7: PITCH
Word 8: PHONY
Octordle Today Sequence Answers
Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.
With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.
One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.
Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13
The answers to the puzzle released on June 25th, 2023 are as follows:
DEBAR
DECRY
GEEKY
GRIMY
ASKEW
HURRY
WIDTH
CRESS
Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.