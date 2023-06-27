Octordle Today: Daily #519 Hints And Answers For 27th June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #519 here, released on 27th June 2023, along with some hints.
Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.
But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.
Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.
It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.
Octordle – How to Play
Octordle Today #519 Words Hints (27th June, 2023)
Hint 1: There is a G in word 7 only.
Hint 2: There is a Y in word 2 only.
Hint 3: There is a D in words 2 and 3.
Hint 4: There is an M in words 1 and 5.
Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 8 only.
Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 6 today.
Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:
Word 1: F
Word 2: T
Word 3: B
Word 4: P
Word 5: M
Word 6: W
Word 7: L
Word 8: T
Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:
Word 1: an artificial channel conveying water, typically used for transporting logs or timber.
Word 2: on or in the course of this present day.
Word 3: mix (a substance) with another substance so that they combine together.
Word 4: a person who poses; a poseur.
Word 5: lesser in importance, seriousness, or significance.
Word 6: a circular object that revolves on an axle and is fixed below a vehicle or other object to enable it to move easily over the ground.
Word 7: an act of logging in to a computer, database, or system.
Word 8: the trunk of the human body.
Octordle Today #519 Answer: What Is It Today?
If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.
Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.
Here are the answers to Octordle Today #519 for 27th June 2023:
Word 1: FLUME
Word 2: TODAY
Word 3: BLEND
Word 4: POSER
Word 5: MINOR
Word 6: WHEEL
Word 7: LOGIN
Word 8: TORSO
Octordle Today Sequence Answers
Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.
With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.
One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.
Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13
The answers to the puzzle released on June 29th, 2023 are as follows:
USUAL
APHID
FRITZ
SALAD
FAUNA
DALLY
URBAN
BAYOU
Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.