U.S. to Provide Ukraine With $775M Worth Of Arms

(CTN News) – Defense Department on Friday announced a new $775 million package of weapons, including missiles, artillery, and mine-clearing systems, for Ukraine.

As part of the package, Ukrainian forces will receive more precision-guided missiles for the Himars systems, which have allowed them to strike Russian command centers and munitions depots behind the front lines.

They will also receive more anti-armor weapons such as TOW missiles and Javelins.

Additionally, it includes 105mm howitzers and 36,000 artillery rounds, as well as Scan Eagle surveillance drones, high-speed anti-radiation (HARM) missiles, and high-speed anti-radiation (HARM) missiles.

A senior US defense official told reporters, “We want to make sure Ukraine has a steady stream of ammunition to meet its needs.”

According to the official, Ukraine’s forces have used the 19 packages of arms provided by the United States since Moscow invaded on February 24 to blunt Russian advances.

A Russian official speaking to reporters anonymously said, “You see no progress by the Russians on the battlefield.”

Russian attacks are still costing them a lot, especially with the Himars system,” the official said.

These costs are being incurred and they are unable to advance.”

According to the official, the Ukrainians themselves have not been able to retake significant territory along the front lines in the east and south of the country.

It will be very important to maintain “the successes that we’ve seen from the Ukrainians on the battlefield” with the new package of arms, the official said.

Mine clearing equipment, including 40 mine-resistant vehicles with rollers that can safely explode mines, will help the Ukrainians conduct offensive operations.

Ukrainian forces will need such capabilities to retake territory, the official said.

In the same way, HARM missiles aim to erode Russian air defenses.

Air-to-surface missiles target radar emissions to attack targets 30 miles (50 kilometers) away.

Related CTN News: