Thailand to Increase Visa Stays Up to 45 Days Until March 2023

The Government of Thailand has approved longer stay visas for foreign visitors in an effort to promote tourism and revitalize the economy.

From Oct 1 until March 31, 2023 those with a flight to Thailand with regular visas will be able to stay for 45 days, up from 30 at present, while the visa on arrival scheme will be extended from 15 to 30 days.

“We are looking to extend their stay as this will hopefully help boost tourist to spending more, revive the economy and reduce the impact of the pandemic,” a government spokesperson said.

Since Thailand pass ended, foreign travellers are expected to reach 10 million this year, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry. Thailand hosted over 4 million foreign tourists from Jan 1 to Aug 16.

The government will declare Covid-19 endemic in October, and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will then no longer be the main agency dealing with the disease.

In October, the disease will be under the control of the Public Health Ministry’s emergency operations center as well as provincial communicable disease committees.

It will be handled solely by the national and provincial committees beginning in November. Affected individuals will be isolated in accordance with guidelines set by the Department of Medical Services, he said.

Covid-19 in Situation in Thailand

The decision to declare the disease endemic was based on the relatively limited number of severe cases and related fatalities.

He said the goal is for people to be able to live their normal lives while coexisting with Covid-19.

Currently, Covid-19 is at the green level, with 2,000-3,999 inpatients, 11-39 deaths a day, and 201-399 inpatients requiring ventilators, while clusters of infection are limited.

Due to the spread of the BA.5 subvariant of the Omicron strain, new cases are increasing. The virus situation has toned down, he said.

According to April and May surveys, more than 90% of people had antibodies against Covid-19 virus, and other studies have found that three shots reduce the possibility of severe illness and death by more than 90%.

He noted that Covid-19 would have a similar incidence to influenza, with new cases occurring all year long.

Covid-19 was downgraded yesterday, but the CCSA did not consider whether the state of emergency would be lifted.

After chairing yesterday’s CCSA meeting, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the agency has not yet considered scrapping the emergency decree.

Gen Prayut said the decree was only intended to ensure the public was safe from Covid-19. It is not intended for any other purpose.