Thailand’s New Weed Bill Defines Legal Marijuana Use

Lawmakers in Thailand have introduced a bill that will limit the number of cannabis plants a person can grow and ban advertising and weed vending machines.

The weed bill on cannabis and hemp use allows people to grow 15 cannabis plants for household use, but prohibits selling or advertising cannabis or cannabis-based products online or in vending machines.

An official from a House committee overseeing the bill revealed some key details on Thursday, ahead of its second reading in Parliament.

In Section 18 of the bill, those who wish to grow cannabis plants for household use are limited to growing 15 plants per household. Registration is free and can be done within one day.

People will also be limited to a maximum of five Rai for growing cannabis plants per household for personal medical use.

A number of other groups, including hospitals, medical practitioners, dental practitioners, practitioners of Thai traditional medicine, practitioners of applied Thai traditional medicine, practitioners of traditional Chinese medicine, state agencies, the Thai Red Cross Society, and animal hospitals, will also be permitted to grow the plants.

Weed medications and extracts

Medications can be made from the plants without obtaining permission from the government.

For business and commercial purposes, Section 15 requires permission from the authorities before growing, processing, or extracting the plants for sale. In the event that small-scale businesses fail to obtain permission to cultivate cannabis, they would be liable for a jail term of no more than one year and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Those who fail to seek permission to grow more than 5 rai face up to three years in jail and/or a fine of 300,000 baht if they fail to seek permission.

According to the spokesman, cannabis exporters who do not have permission will face up to five years in prison and/or a fine of 500,000 baht.

Cannabis grown for commercial purposes must be grown by Thai citizens aged at least 20 years old. Legal entities growing cannabis for commercial purposes must be owned and operated by Thais.

Furthermore, Section 28 of the bill prohibits online advertising for the sale of cannabis flowering buds, hashish, extracts, and smoking equipment. Violations could result in a jail term of up to one year and/or fines of up to 100,000 baht.

Additionally, the bill prohibits exaggeration or false advertising of other parts of the cannabis plant used as herbs. Violators would face a prison term and/or fine of no more than 100,000 baht.

Weed limitations and bans

In addition, individuals under the age of 20, pregnant women, and women who breastfeed children are prohibited from purchasing cannabis and hemp, their extracts, and food containing cannabis and hemp as ingredients. An individual who violates the law could be jailed for up to one year and/or fined up to 100,000 baht.

Additionally, Section 37/1 bans selling cannabis and hemp products online, in vending machines, and in promotional campaigns, as well as promotional and marketing campaigns.

The bill would prohibit cannabis sales in temples, religious premises, schools and educational institutions, dormitories, public parks, and other areas declared by the Public Health Minister.

In addition, the bill prohibits cannabis smoking in certain premises, including temples, public parks, and restaurants.