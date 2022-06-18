Russia Ukraine Latest: Russia ‘Overwhelmingly’ Striking Civilians

Russia Ukraine Latest: According to President Poroshenko, the ‘paramount’ task for the West is to provide Ukrainians with weaponry to protect themselves from Russian rocket attacks on civilians.

In a speech at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia has overcome sweeping Western sanctions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that this move will bring Ukraine closer to winning the right to become a candidate for the EU, as European Union’s executive arm has endorsed Ukraine’s bid for EU candidacy status.

In response to allegations of war crimes committed against the Ukrainian people, an international expert who is helping to investigate these allegations says there is “every indication” that atrocities are in fact linked to “Putin himself”.

As part of his second surprise visit to Kyiv on the eve of the 27th anniversary of the war, Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital for talks with Zelenskyy.

Ukraine receives a $773 million loan from Canada Due to Russia Ukraine War

The Ukrainian Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the country had received a $773m loan from Canada.

According to the ministry, the funds will be allocated to the state budget so as to cover priority expenditures such as social and humanitarian expenditures, among other things.

Serhii Marchenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Finance, expressed gratitude to the Government of Canada in support of Ukraine’s fight for freedom, commenting, “We are very thankful for such unwavering support.”

In addition, he said that this decision once again demonstrated Canada’s leadership in assisting the Ukrainian people and its effectiveness in providing assistance.